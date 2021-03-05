Prabhas commented on Faria Abdullah

Recent young rebel star Radiance Was in Mumbai and launched the trailer of Naveen Ratnalu’s upcoming film starring Naveen Polisetti. Priyadarshi And Faria Abdullah. Before the trailer was released, Jathi Ratnalu’s team released a video in which Prabhas was seen with the cast and director of the film. In the video, Prabhas was seen sporting a new look with a twisted mustache and a lean physique. Prabhas was also seen in the video commenting on the height of Faria Abdullah. Hyderabad girl Faria Abdullah is one of the longest actresses in the Telugu film industry.

Prabhas made a funny comment on Faria Abdullah’s stature, saying, “How tall is she?” Is she wearing heels? The funny video features Jati Ratnalu’s team in Mumbai and how they are feeling before meeting Mirchi and Bahubali star Prabhas.

On others, fans of Prabhas said of his new look. Prabhas is seen wearing a beige T-shirt and white pants.

The upcoming film Hathi Ratnalu is directed by oda Pitagoda ‘fame Anudeep KV and is set to hit theaters on March 11. The comedy film is bankrolled by Nag Ashwin and the music is given by Radhan while cinematography is handled by Siddan Manohar.

The supporting roles also have Brahmanandam as Justice Balwan Chaudhary, Brahmaji, Tanikela Bharani, Vanella Kishore, Murali Sharma, Naresh V.K.

