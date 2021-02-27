ENTERTAINMENT

Posted on
Prabhas heroine Deepika Padukone struggles to secure her

It is known that Deepika Padukone The upcoming science fiction drama will feature a female lead starring Prabhas in the lead role and will be starring by him Naag ashwin. On Thursday night, Deepika Padukone was spotted outside the restaurant Tory in Khar, Mumbai.

Photos and videos of Deepika Padukone gathered by some women trying to sell tissue outside the restaurant, who were waiting outside for a glimpse of the actress, went viral on social media. She was seen in distressed denims, crop tops and off-shoulder jackets. He was also seen carrying a chic red hand bag.

Deepika Padukone was groomed by a group of women who tried to pull out her hand bag. The troubled-looking actress was soon helped by her security team.

In the viral video, Deepika Padukone is seen chasing the crowd outside the restaurant as she was about to exit the restaurant. As Deepika Padukone attempted to navigate her way through the crowd, she found that her bag had been pulled into the crowd. In the video, Deepika Padukone is seen saying “one minute, one minute …”. Prabhas’s actress is seen struggling to secure her bag in the video.

