Prabhas hunts new nest in Mumbai

Young rebel star Radiance One of the biggest stars of India which has become a household name across the country. His success as a Pan India star is because more and more top producers are planning to make Pan Indian films with Bahubali Star. Currently his kitty has big budget pan Indian films. Everyone knows that Prabhas often lives in Mumbai. Now as per the latest buzz in the film industry, Prabhas wants a permanent place / nest to live in Mumbai. Reports are coming that Prabhas has decided to buy an apartment in Mumbai and he is currently looking for an apartment.

Sources reveal that Bhushan is helping Kumar Prabhas locate a nest in the city of Mumbai.

On the work front, Prabhas will star in various genre films for his upcoming projects such as romantic drama, mythology, sci-fi and action drama.

He will be seen playing the lead role in it Radha Krishna Kumar’Upcoming Magnum ops Radhey Shyam featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. She is also working with Prashanth Neel’s directorial venture Salar, with Shruti Haasan as the lead lady. Prabhas is also debuting in Bollywood with ‘Adipurush’ under the direction of Tanhaji fame.

