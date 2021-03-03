Prabhas is a gentle and easy man

Nachiket Barve is one of the popular fashion designers of Mumbai. Nachiket Barve is currently working on the upcoming much-awaited big-budget film Adipush, starring young rebel star Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Nachiket Barve will be designing for south-Indian heart artist Prabhas and Bollywood’s dude Saif Ali Khan, starring Lord Ram and Ravana respectively, to be starred by Om Raut of Tanpuri fame. During a media interaction, Nachiket Barve said that he had previously worked with Saif Ali Khan in the 202-film, Tanji. When asked about Prabhas, Nachiket Barve said, “Prabhas is a gentle, kind and easy person. “

Regarding his work, Nachiket, who has completed almost fourteen years in the fashion world, said that when you work on a film, a lot of research and background work is required. According to him, designing for films is a collaborative venture.

Radiance And the film Adipurush starring Saif Ali Khan will be released on 11 August 2022. As per the latest buzz, Kriti Sanon is believed to play the role of Goddess Sita. Some people are also saying that Penguin fame Kirti Suresh will play the role of a woman in this big budget drama Adipurush.

