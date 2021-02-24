Prabhas is getting trained in a new skill for Adipurush – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

After scoring a hit last year with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, director Om Raut announced a new project based on the Ramayana. Titled Adipush, the film stars Prabhas as the main protagonist. The director has now revealed that the Bahubali actor is getting trained in archery to fulfill the role of Lord Ram in the film.

Speaking in a recent interview, Om Raut said that all the actors are being trained in the language as what will be used in the film will have a certain tonicity. He also participates in workshops through video calls with Om Raut. He also said that Prabhas is training in archery twice a day to correct the character.

Prabhas is also getting a lean-skinny muscular look for this film. Adipur’s regular shoots will begin in summer this year. It stars Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film will be released in August next year.

