Prabhas made remuneration big time! Charging Rs 100 crore per film

Radiance Now the actor is in high demand all over India and his popularity has made him a big fan worldwide. As he allotted five years of his time for SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Bahubali, which was a blockbuster at the box office.

As per media reports, Prabhas has now increased his remuneration to Rs 100 crore, making him one of the highest paid actors in India and the highest paid Telugu actor. Sources reveal that Big production houses in Mumbai are paying Prabhas around Rs 100 crore for a film.

Presently there are many projects in Prabhas kitty. Currently Prabhas is sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde Radhe shyam, Which is a pan Indian film. Apart from Radhey Shyam, Prabhas is also getting Rs 100 crores for films- Salar and Adipurush. Salar is starred by Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan is cast as the leading lady, while Tanhaji fame is directed by Om Raut Adipurush.

Young Rebel will also be seen working in a sci-fi thriller alongside star Prabhas Nag-Ashwin, starring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and Deepika Padukone playing the female lead in this big-budget drama.