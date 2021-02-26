ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas made remuneration big time! Charging Rs 100 crore per film

Posted on
Prabhas made remuneration big time! Charging 100 rupees per film
Prabhas made remuneration big time! Charging 100 rupees per film

Radiance Now the actor is in high demand all over India and his popularity has made him a big fan worldwide. As he allotted five years of his time for SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Bahubali, which was a blockbuster at the box office.

As per media reports, Prabhas has now increased his remuneration to Rs 100 crore, making him one of the highest paid actors in India and the highest paid Telugu actor. Sources reveal that Big production houses in Mumbai are paying Prabhas around Rs 100 crore for a film.

Presently there are many projects in Prabhas kitty. Currently Prabhas is sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde Radhe shyam, Which is a pan Indian film. Apart from Radhey Shyam, Prabhas is also getting Rs 100 crores for films- Salar and Adipurush. Salar is starred by Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan is cast as the leading lady, while Tanhaji fame is directed by Om Raut Adipurush.

Young Rebel will also be seen working in a sci-fi thriller alongside star Prabhas Nag-Ashwin, starring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and Deepika Padukone playing the female lead in this big-budget drama.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
910
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
836
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });