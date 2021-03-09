Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Jr. NTR ready for battle

Young libel star Radiance She is in the race to sign and currently has a big budget project with her kitty. If being greeted by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, the action drama Salar. The film Salar, starring Prabhas as a mechanic, is set to hit theaters in the month of April next year. As per the latest buzz, Prabhas will have to fight Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Young Tiger in this condition. Junior NTR at the box office.

The actor made the 28th film of politician Pawan Kalyan under the direction of Harish Shankar and the 30th film of Junior NTR under the direction of Trivikram will also hit theaters during summer 2022.

The first look poster of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film with director Harish Shankar was unveiled on the actor’s 49th birthday, which was met with great response by film lovers and fans of the actors. It is known that Harish Shankar gave Pawan Kalyan the biggest hit of his career as action drama Gabbar Singh.

Junior NTR, currently working with Rajamouli for RRR, is also getting ready to start shooting for the film to be directed under Trivikram Srinivas, which will hit theaters next summer. Now we have to wait and see who will win either Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan or Junior NTR in the box office race.

