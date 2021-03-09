ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Jr. NTR ready for battle

Posted on
Loading...
Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Jr. NTR ready for battle
Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Jr. NTR ready for battle

Young libel star Radiance She is in the race to sign and currently has a big budget project with her kitty. If being greeted by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, the action drama Salar. The film Salar, starring Prabhas as a mechanic, is set to hit theaters in the month of April next year. As per the latest buzz, Prabhas will have to fight Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Young Tiger in this condition. Junior NTR at the box office.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The actor made the 28th film of politician Pawan Kalyan under the direction of Harish Shankar and the 30th film of Junior NTR under the direction of Trivikram will also hit theaters during summer 2022.

Loading...

The first look poster of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film with director Harish Shankar was unveiled on the actor’s 49th birthday, which was met with great response by film lovers and fans of the actors. It is known that Harish Shankar gave Pawan Kalyan the biggest hit of his career as action drama Gabbar Singh.

Loading...

Junior NTR, currently working with Rajamouli for RRR, is also getting ready to start shooting for the film to be directed under Trivikram Srinivas, which will hit theaters next summer. Now we have to wait and see who will win either Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan or Junior NTR in the box office race.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
939
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
863
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
755
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
714
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
692
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });