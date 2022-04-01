Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam Now Available For Streaming on This OTT Giant

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video India announced the OTT release of the film via Twitter. “Hop on this magical journey of love with #RadheShyamOnPrime, April 1,” the OTT giant tweeted. The film will be available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Prabhas has become a pan-India actor with movies like Saaho and Baahubali. But Radhe Shyam could not replicate the success of Saaho and Baahubali in any language. The epic love story was written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and offered a grand visual spectacle, but it failed to…