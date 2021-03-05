ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas rejected Yash’s story

The young rebel star Prabhas’s kitty has several projects and one of them is the action drama Salar, produced by Hale. Pacific Nile The fame of KGF. Now as per the latest buzz in the film industry, Prabhas dismissed KGF star Yash as Salar’s story.

Reports are coming that Prashant Neel also narrated the script of the action drama Salar to rocking star Yash, but the actor said yes to KGF. Salar’s script was penned while watching Rocking Star Fame. But when the KGF star rejected the script, Prashant Neil made some changes and narrated the same script to Prabhas. The Bahubali star, who was heavily influenced by Narration, shook his head.

The upcoming action drama Salar marks Prabhas and Shruti Haasan’s first collaboration. The makers of Salar had earlier shared that Prabhas will never be seen before Avatar in the upcoming drama. Talking about his role in Prabhas Neil’s film, Prabhas had earlier said, “Salar is a very exciting film and my character is very violent, so this is something I have never done before. It is an all India film and I cannot wait on the set already. “

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer Salar is set to hit theaters on 14 April 2022.

