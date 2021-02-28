ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas to join Adipurush from next week

Lone man, A adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, will star Young Rebel Radiance While Saif Ali Khan will play the role of a villain in the lead role. The announcement regarding Adipurush was made in mid-August last year. In the month of September, it was announced that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan would play the lead antagonist in the film Lankesh.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon will be seen as Devi Sita in this high-budget Pan-India film. As per the latest update, Star Hero Prabhas will start shooting for Adipurush’s part in Mumbai in the first week of March with an action sequence. Currently, Baahubali fame Prabhas is undergoing a tough body building training to play the lead role in the film ‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut.

Saif Ali Khan and film director Om Raut have previously worked in the historical film Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Saif Ali Khan also played the role of the villain, the role of Mughal commander Udaybhan Rathore. Reacting to the news of Saif Ali Khan playing Ravana in Adipush, Prabhas said, “I am very excited to work with a talented actor like Saif Ali Khan.”

The film Adipurush will be made on a grand budget of Rs 400 crore. A large sum of money will be spent on VFX, which will be an important part of the film starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

