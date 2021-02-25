Prabhas took remuneration for an incredible amount of money? – TheMiracleTech

Can you guess how much Prabhas is charging per film? No one could even guess from a distance. As no other South Indian actor is taking such an extra remuneration for a film. If sources are to be believed, Prabhas is taking 100 remuneration for a film as his remuneration. After the spectacular success of Bahubali and the spectacular success of Saho, Prabhas has increased his fees for an incredible amount. Large production houses in Mumbai are paying him around Rs 100 crore.

Prabhas’s next Radhe Shyam is also a Pan India film. In addition, Prabhas will get a compensation of Rs 100 crore in his next Salar and his next film Adipurush. Adipurush producers have indicated that the budget of the film will be Rs 400 crore. Therefore, Prabhas is charged one-fourth of the film’s budget. Nag Ashwin’s supposedly sci-fi thriller which also stars Indian mega star Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood star heroine Deepika Padukone will also be made on a grand budget on a grand scale.

Several big production houses and top filmmakers are queuing up to collaborate with Prabhas. Due to so much demand from top filmmakers across the country, Prabhas has increased his remuneration for a big time. He is the first South Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per project. Given Prabhas’ market and following, manufacturers are ready to match their financial demands. Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam which was to be released worldwide on July 30.

