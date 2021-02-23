ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas wants to speed things up

Rebel star Radiance Took five years to release Baahubali 1 And 2. His next project Saho took longer than usual. The film is released two years after Bahubali 2. Now the same situation is for Radhe Shyam. Actually, Prabhas wanted to complete Radhey Shyam in less work days, but the film took an unusual time and is yet to be completed.

Taking the above experiences, Prabhas placed only one condition for his current directors. Prabhas is currently associated with Adi Purush and Salar.

Prabhas has given his condition to the filmmakers. He will allocate 60 – 90 working days for each film. His call sheet should not be wasted and should be completed within the stipulated time.

Currently, Salar’s shooting is going on at a brisk pace. The film is targeted to be completed by June. Adi Purush is shooting without Prabhas.

