Pragya decides the family to save today’s written update – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

The idea of Kumkum Bhagya is making its viewers extra excited to look at the newest episode as we’re watching a few of the newest twists TMT on the present and as you all know now the present has reached a really dramatic state as Abhi now bars. is behind. In tonight’s episode, you may see Riya and Prachi go to Tanu and warn her to withdraw the grievance and concentrate on her enterprise. Drained Tanu takes a second and decides to create a faux video message to disclose his story and make his case stronger.

After a while Riya comes again residence and there Aaliya shouts at her to exit and meet Tanu. Nonetheless, Riya avoids Aaliya’s speak and guarantees that she’s going to show that Abhi is harmless. A second later, Pragya comes there and Aaliya retains her inside the home. Pragya asks Aaliya why he stopped her to come back and asks Aaliya to unite within the combat towards Tanu.

There everybody agrees to help Pragya and save Abhi and unite within the combat towards Tanu. As all of us have seen within the earlier episode, Pragya argues with the police within the police station to satisfy Abhi and the police stated that she can not permit him to satisfy her and she or he has no sympathy in your husband. However I respect you and your emotions in your husband so that you could meet him.

At Abhi's home, Riya and Pragya share a heart-to-heart dialog and get a heat hug and the present ends with this passionate shot.