Pragya saves Abhi from Ashok attempt: Kumkum Bhagya – Tellyexpress

KumKum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Zee TV popular show Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.

As reported earlier Prachi tells to Ranbir that she don’t have feelings for him. Ranbir says I can prove that you love me. Prachi asks him to prove. Ranbir hurts his hand. Prachi stops him holding his hand. Ranbir smiles and says your care for me is proving that you love me, he asks her to confess that she loves him.

Rhea gets shocked seeing them and she goes near them and notices their is no ring in Prachi finger than questions what’s she doing in party. Ranbir says Prachi is here to have fun, let her have it and he goes taking Rhea with him. Abhi gets to know from Pandit about marriage and he asks Gayathri if she can marry him? Abhi childishly takes rounds with Gayathri. Tanu stops them and takes Gayathri with her and scolds Gayathri. Aliya asks what happened. Tanu tells her what happened. Gayathri says she just want to care Abhi. Aliya says even Pragya says she cares for Bhai but she left him in stretcher when he is in critical condition. Rhea says Aunt don’t take her name in this house because She is reason for Dad state.

In the upcoming episode viewers gonna witness that Ranbir and Rhea about to get engaged that time Ashok cuts the rope of chandlier and Pragya notices that chandlier about to fell on Abhi, she throws Abhi aside at correct time and her veil fell off while saving Abhi and Ranbir notices Pragya face and gets shocked. Pragya covers her face with veil immediately.

What’s Ranbir reaction after founding Gayathri is Pragya? Can Prachi hide her love for Ranbir?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

