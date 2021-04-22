Pragya stops Sudha and Sakshi – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Pragya stops Sudha and Sakshi

Within the newest episode of Molkki, we’re watching Poorvi saying that she understands how she feels along with her family members. Then she noticed Virendra and bought emotional however earlier than seeing Virendra, he took it upon himself and wiped his tears. Virendra can be interested by Poorvi, when Sudha comes there and asks her to go to Poorvi and tries to speak to her and she or he leaves. Sudha brings meals for Sakshi, she says that she additionally needs to benefit from the Holi ceremony. However Sudha says that if somebody sees us there, we might be in bother.

However Sakshi says that she needs to exit and she or he didn’t get pleasure from this pageant for a few years. Sudha agrees with Sakshi after a number of requests. Sudha says that she is going to take her to the terrace and from there she might be seen having fun with the colours there. When Sudha is taking Sakshi up, Anjali sees them. Later, Anjali sees that somebody is standing on the terrace. She goes after him and faucets on Sakshi’s shoulder, Sakshi turns however Anjali is unable to acknowledge her face on account of making use of coloration to her face. However Sudha arrives on the proper time and says that she is my cousin. She takes him right here as a result of she drinks hemp.

There Virendra, who’s saddened by Poorvi’s choice, drinks loads of hashish and will get intoxicated. He’s consistently ingesting hashish and everybody tries to cease him. In the meantime, Purva comes and asks her to take the glasses from her. Virendra asks who’re you to cease him from ingesting. Poorvi says that she is his spouse, however Virendra says that I didn’t see any spouse leaving her husband and youngsters. Later Virendra is enjoying round Poorvi enjoying the dhol. She tries to go away and somebody within the center applies the paint on Poorvi and Virendra slaps her and says that nobody will apply coloration on the chief. The person apologized.

After inflicting loads of fuss, Virendra later grabs Poorvi’s wrist once more. Purvi says that each one that is as a result of impact of hashish. While you turn out to be gullible, you’ll begin offending me. He apologizes to her and asks her if she is going to by no means discuss to me once more. Virendra says, till I say that he solely loves Sakshi in his life and now he provides him a spot in Purvi. Sudha is taking Sudha out, simply Pragya stops them they usually each get nervous. Get full written updates on social telecasts.

