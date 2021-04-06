Pragya tries to stop the marriage – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Pragya tries to stop the marriage

Watch Kumkum Bhagya Today's Episode 6 April 2021 update: Pragya tries to stop the marriage.

In your favorite daily soap, in the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya you will see Pandit ji that Alia understands that the alliance should not happen today as the pavilion was destroyed. He also says that this marriage will not last more than a month, to which Tanu replies that in just one month this marriage will not last forever and I will prove you wrong. According to the latest teaser of the show, tonight will be a more interesting twist and drama, as Gayatri is about to be revealed. So, stick around to find out everything happening on the show today.

As you all know, the makers are churning to bring their audience on screen at the time of the show. As you all know, Panditji says that we cannot go ahead because this marriage will not last more than a month, because Alia denies Pandit’s statement and says that I do not care that there is nothing like that Just a myth, and she says complete the rituals. You will see that Ranbir meets Pragya and says that we have to stop Tanu and Abhi’s marriage, then both of them go to the place where he calls Pragya’s maternal aunt instead of Pragya.

Pragya learns that Ranbir has identified her. When Pragya arrives at the wedding venue, she says that it cannot be a wedding, however, she tries to stop all the rituals but soon Ranbir comes and the two get into a fight and they ruin Manap So that marriage can be stopped. Tanu promises that she will prove everyone wrong as she will end the marriage forever, while Alia gets angry at Pragya and asks him for her identity and asks her to lift the veil.

In the second scene, you will see Tanu goes to Pallavi’s room to get her makeup done, and Mithali finds her mangalsutra there, meanwhile Prakash returns. Ranbir again comes up with another idea to stop the marriage, he says that to stop Alia before Pragya gets Tanu. In an attempt to keep Aaliya distracted from the plan. The episode ends with this twist and will have a more interesting twist and drama, for which you will have to watch it on TV at 9:00 pm. Stay tuned to receive all the latest written updates.

