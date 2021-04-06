Pragya tries to stop the marriage – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

In your favorite daily soap, in the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya you will see Pandit ji that Alia understands that the alliance should not happen today as the pavilion was destroyed. He also says that this marriage will not last more than a month, to which Tanu replies that in just one month this marriage will not last forever and I will prove you wrong. According to the latest teaser of the show, tonight will be a more interesting twist and drama, as Gayatri is about to be revealed. So, stick around to find out everything happening on the show today.
Pragya learns that Ranbir has identified her. When Pragya arrives at the wedding venue, she says that it cannot be a wedding, however, she tries to stop all the rituals but soon Ranbir comes and the two get into a fight and they ruin Manap So that marriage can be stopped. Tanu promises that she will prove everyone wrong as she will end the marriage forever, while Alia gets angry at Pragya and asks him for her identity and asks her to lift the veil.
In the second scene, you will see Tanu goes to Pallavi’s room to get her makeup done, and Mithali finds her mangalsutra there, meanwhile Prakash returns. Ranbir again comes up with another idea to stop the marriage, he says that to stop Alia before Pragya gets Tanu. In an attempt to keep Aaliya distracted from the plan. The episode ends with this twist and will have a more interesting twist and drama, for which you will have to watch it on TV at 9:00 pm. Stay tuned to receive all the latest written updates.