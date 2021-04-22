Prakashi stops Sudha and Sakshi

LATEST

Molkki



Within the newest episode of Molkki, we’re watching that Purvi is saying that she understands the way it feels to not be with their family members. Simply then she seen Virender and will get emotional however she handles herself earlier than Virender sees her and wipes her tears. Virender can be fascinated by Purvi, simply then Sudha comes there and asks him to go to Purvi and tries to speak to her and she or he leaves. Sudha brings meals for Sakshi, she says that she additionally needs to benefit from the Holi celebrations. However Sudha says we’ll get into bother if somebody sees us there.

However Sakshi says that she needs to go outdoors and she or he hasn’t loved this pageant for a few years. Sudha will get agrees with Sakshi after many requests. Sudha says that she is going to take her to the terrace and from there she will be able to seeing having fun with the colors there. Whereas Sudha is taking Sakshi upstairs Anjali sees them. Later, Anjali sees that there’s somebody standing on the terrace. She goes after her and faucets on Sakshi’s shoulder, Sakshi turns however Anjali doesn’t recognise her face as a result of color making use of on her face. However Sudha comes on the proper time and says that she is my cousin. She takes her right here as a result of she drunk Bhang.

Molkki twenty second April 2021 Episode

Virender there who is gloomy due to Purvi’s determination drinks an excessive amount of Bhang and get inebriated. He constantly consuming Bhang and everybody tries to cease her. In the meantime, Purvi comes and says takes glasses from her. Virender asks who’re you to cease him from consuming. Purvi says that she is her spouse however Virender says I haven’t seen any spouse leaving her husband and children over trifles. Later, Virender performs Dhol is circling round Purvi. She tries to depart and in between somebody applies color on Purvi and Virender slaps him and says nobody will apply color to Mukhiyain. The person apologised.

After creating a lot nuisance, later Virender once more grabbed Purvi’s wrist. Purvi says that it’s all due to the Bhang impact when you’ll get sobber you’ll once more begin humiliating me. He apologises to her and asks her if she received’t discuss to me ever once more. Virender says not till if I say that he solely loves Sakshi in his life and now he offers her place to Purvi. Sudha there may be taking Sudha outdoors, simply the Prakashi stops them and so they each get frightened. Get the entire Molkki written replace on Social Telecast.


