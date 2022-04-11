Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy on her husband Nithin Raju’s 34th birthday, fans call their pics ‘dreamy’ | Bollywood

Actor Pranitha Subhash, who has worked in several Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi films, is soon going to welcome her first baby with husband Nithin Raju. On Monday, she shared a series of photos of herself with her husband, showing her positive pregnancy test and ultrasound pictures. Nithin, a Bangalore-based businessman, and Pranitha tied the knot on May 30, 2021. (Also Read: Actor Pranitha Subhash marries Nithin Raju in an intimate ceremony, see pics)

Sharing the photos, Pranitha told her fans that she surprised Nithin with the news on his birthday. She captioned the post, “For my husband’s 34th bday, the angels above have a present for us.” Dressed in coordinated white outfits, the couple is seen posing with a positive pregnancy test device.

Choreographer Pony Verma commented,…