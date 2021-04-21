Pranjal Patil Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Pranjal Patil is a visually challenged girl IAS officer from Ulhasnagar. The 2017 batch IAS is an inspiration for all visually difficult individuals and IAS college students. In 2015, She got here into headlines for efficiently accomplished her UPSC examination in benefit and her rank is 773. She working as a sub-collector of Trivandrum since October 2019.

Pranjal Patil Biography

Identify Pranjal Patil Actual Identify Pranjal Patil Nickname Pranjal Occupation IAS Officer Date of Delivery 1 April 1988 Age 31 (as of 2019) Zodiac signal Aries Household Father: Lahen Singh B Patil (Engineering Assistant)

Mom: Jyothi Patil Marital Standing Married Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband Komal Singh Patil Youngsters NA Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification MA.,M.Phil.,PhD (Worldwide Relations) College The Kamla Mehta College For The Blind, Mumbai Faculty St. Xaviers Faculty, Mumbai

Jawaharlal Nehru College, New Delhi Hobbies But to be up to date Delivery Place Wadaji Village, Jalgaon, Maharashtra, India Hometown Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, India Present Metropolis Trivandrum, Kerala, India Nationality Indian

Fascinating information about Pranjal Patil

She will not be blind by start, on account of some causes she misplaced her imaginative and prescient from her childhood.

JAWS software program primarily helped to pursue her profession by overcame her blindness concern.

Pranjal’s finest pal Vidushi is a fast author and he or she helped Pranjal to put in writing her civil service examination.

Like most profitable IAS officers, Pranjal didn’t select the teaching middle choice.

She made a document in Indian historical past as the primary blind lady handed in IAS examination.

she was refused a job within the Indian Railway Accounts Service on the grounds that she was visually challenged.

She is a former assistant collector of Ernakulam.

This sort full girl signed to donate her organs alongside along with her husband.

Pranjal Patil Photos

