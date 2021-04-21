LATEST

Pranjal Patil Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Pranjal Patil

Pranjal Patil is a visually challenged girl IAS officer from Ulhasnagar. The 2017 batch IAS is an inspiration for all visually difficult individuals and IAS college students. In 2015, She got here into headlines for efficiently accomplished her UPSC examination in benefit and her rank is 773. She working as a sub-collector of Trivandrum since October 2019.

Contents hide
1 Pranjal Patil Biography
2 Pranjal Patil’s Official Social Profiles
3 Fascinating information about Pranjal Patil
4 Pranjal Patil Photos

Pranjal Patil Biography

Identify Pranjal Patil
Actual Identify Pranjal Patil
Nickname Pranjal
Occupation IAS Officer
Date of Delivery 1 April 1988
Age 31 (as of 2019)
Zodiac signal Aries
Household Father: Lahen Singh B Patil (Engineering Assistant)
Mom: Jyothi Patil
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband Komal Singh Patil
Youngsters NA
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification MA.,M.Phil.,PhD (Worldwide Relations)
College The Kamla Mehta College For The Blind, Mumbai
Faculty St. Xaviers Faculty, Mumbai
Jawaharlal Nehru College, New Delhi
Hobbies But to be up to date
Delivery Place Wadaji Village, Jalgaon, Maharashtra, India
Hometown Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, India
Present Metropolis Trivandrum, Kerala, India
Nationality Indian

Fascinating information about Pranjal Patil

  • She will not be blind by start, on account of some causes she misplaced her imaginative and prescient from her childhood.
  • JAWS software program primarily helped to pursue her profession by overcame her blindness concern.
  • Pranjal’s finest pal Vidushi is a fast author and he or she helped Pranjal to put in writing her civil service examination.
  • Like most profitable IAS officers, Pranjal didn’t select the teaching middle choice.
  • She made a document in Indian historical past as the primary blind lady handed in IAS examination.
  • she was refused a job within the Indian Railway Accounts Service on the grounds that she was visually challenged.
  • She is a former assistant collector of Ernakulam.
  • This sort full girl signed to donate her organs alongside along with her husband.

Pranjal Patil Photos

