Prank Encounters Season 2 Watch Online Available On Netflix: Gaten Matarazzo Horror TV Series

He fights monsters on “Stranger Things,” but here Gaten Matarazzo brings the scares as the host of his own prank show. Starrer Gaten Matarazzo Prank Encounters season 2 is arrived to watch online or download now on streaming service Netflix from March 1st. Here is the all information on how to watch and download each episode on your streaming device.

About Netflix’s Prank Encounters

Hosted by Holes Matarazzo (Stranger Things), each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers on the surprise ride of a lifetime. It’s business as usual until their paths collide and their one-day assignments turn into supernatural surprises. Where fear meets funny, Prank Encounters is the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised.

The season 1 was released in the year 2019 and the second season is arrived after one year gap in 2021.

Prank Encounters Season 2 Episodes

Season two of Prank Encounters consists of 7 episodes to stream. Here are the episodes full details below:

Episode 1: These Walls Can Talk

Two unsuspecting women contend with creepy residents — both “passed” and present — while preparing a massive mansion to be sold.

Episode 2: Missing Missing Link

Good thing this dangerous prehistoric entity is kept securely frozen in cold storage. If it were to thaw, well, that would be bad. And cue the heat!

Episode 3: Spider Mansion

While working at a seemingly infested home, an exterminator’s helper and a personal assistant develop a completely understandable fear of spiders.

Episode 4: Mind Field

Did this inventor really create a device that can read people’s minds? Of course not, but don’t tell these wide-eyed believers.

Episode 5: Mist Demeanor

A produce sorter and a PR assistant try to stay calm and survive what they think is a deadly fog from another dimension.

Episode 6: Re-Face Fears

In this continuation of a Season 1 episode, an insane surgeon is on the loose as two weary temps watch with dread.

Episode 7: Graveyard Shift

A dark and ominous night. An ancient burial ground. Rumors of mysterious beings. Yep, sounds like the perfect setup for a ghoulish prank.

How To Watch Prank Encounters Season 2 Online?

You can watch Prank Encounters Season 2 all episodes online available for streaming only on Netflix service from March 1st, 2021. You can not watch this show for free. You will need any Netflix plan.

Netflix comes with a $8.99 per month basic plan which goes to price $17.99 per month premium plan. Choose your best plan and watch Prank Encounters Season 2.

Is It Available To Download?

Meanwhile, Netflix also gives its users a feature to download Prank Encounters Season two episodes to watch offline anytime wherever they want to stream.

