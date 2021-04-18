LATEST

Prasanna Kumar (Vivek Son) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Prasanna Kumar Vivek

Prasanna Kumar Vivek was a younger boy from Chennai. He’s the one son of gifted comic Vivekanandan aka Vivek. Within the 12 months 2015, Prasanna Kumar Vivek died of dengue and mind fever.

His father Vivek, aged 59, was lifeless on 17 April 2021 after he skilled breathlessness and chest ache.

Prasanna Kumar Vivek Biography

Identify Prasanna Kumar Vivek
Actual Identify Prasanna Kumar Vivek
Nickname Prasanna, vivek prasanna
Occupation Scholar
Date of Delivery 2001
Age 14 (As of 2015)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: Vivek
Mom: Arul Selvi
Sisters: Tejaswini (Mannequin) & Amritha Nandini
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Hobbies But to be up to date
Delivery Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Present Metropolis But to be up to date
Nationality Indian

Attention-grabbing details about Vivek Prasanna

  • He was a well-talented keyboard participant.

Prasanna Kumar Vivek Pictures

View the memorable photographs of Vivek Prasanna Kumar,

