Prasanna Kumar (Vivek Son) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Prasanna Kumar Vivek was a younger boy from Chennai. He’s the one son of gifted comic Vivekanandan aka Vivek. Within the 12 months 2015, Prasanna Kumar Vivek died of dengue and mind fever.
His father Vivek, aged 59, was lifeless on 17 April 2021 after he skilled breathlessness and chest ache.
Prasanna Kumar Vivek Biography
|Identify
|Prasanna Kumar Vivek
|Actual Identify
|Prasanna Kumar Vivek
|Nickname
|Prasanna, vivek prasanna
|Occupation
|Scholar
|Date of Delivery
|2001
|Age
|14 (As of 2015)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: Vivek
Mom: Arul Selvi
Sisters: Tejaswini (Mannequin) & Amritha Nandini
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Hobbies
|But to be up to date
|Delivery Place
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Hometown
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Metropolis
|But to be up to date
|Nationality
|Indian
Attention-grabbing details about Vivek Prasanna
- He was a well-talented keyboard participant.
Prasanna Kumar Vivek Pictures
View the memorable photographs of Vivek Prasanna Kumar,
