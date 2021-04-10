Prashant Kishor audio clip creates social media furore | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

NEW DELHI: An audio snippet of Trinamool Congress strategist Prashant Kishor, where he talks about PM Narendra Modi’s popularity in Bengal and of Trinamool’s own surveys indicating a voter preference for BJP, among other things, created a flurry on social media on Saturday with the saffron party latching onto the comments to claim Kishor had “conceded” defeat.
The snippet was part of a chat between Kishor and some senior journalists about the ongoing West Bengal elections on Club House, an invite-only social media App available on iOS.
“In a public chat on Club House, Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist concedes that even in TMC’s internal surveys, BJP is winning. The vote is for Modi, polarisation is a reality, the SCs (27% of WB’s population), Matuas are all voting for the BJP! BJP has cadre on ground,” Malviya wrote in his first tweet posted around 7.15am.
‘ClubHouse’ was the top trend in India around 2pm with over 45k tweets, followed by #PrashantKishor with nearly 11k posts.
Kishor replied to Malviya claiming that the snippets were taken out of context. “I am glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than words of their own leaders! They should show courage & share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it. I have said this before & repeating again – BJP will not CROSS 100 in WB. Period,” he posted around 10.30 am.
In the audio clips, Kishor, whose Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) has designed TMC’s electoral campaign, explains the factors favouring BJP. “If people are voting (for BJP), they are voting because of Modi. There are other factors like religious identity, polarisation, Hindi-speakers, scheduled caste (votes),” he says, adding that even in TMC’s internal surveys, respondents generally state that BJP is forming government.
Malviya further tweeted, “Another candid admission by Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist – all that the Left, Congress and TMC ecosystem have done in the last 20 years is Muslim appeasement.” Kishor is quoted as saying that “Modi is hugely popular in Bengal and there is no doubt about it. There is a cult around him across the country”.
“It’s 75-25 between BJP-TMC.” He says internal surveys of the party show that, “BJP is predominantly winning the polls as 10-15%, who are Left supporters, are also saying that BJP is winning”.
At one point, a journalist asks Kishor who will vote for TMC and why he is confident that TMC is winning the election. To this, Kishor replies that he has said 50-55% Hindus will vote for BJP, but the audio abruptly stops there.
In another audio clip, Kishor mentions the “blatant use of minority votes” by the Left, Congress and TMC over the last 20 years. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi responded to this over a series of five tweets, in which he tore into the concept of “minority appeasement” mentioned by Kishor.

