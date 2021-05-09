Prashanth Sambargi As Winner, Runner Up, Prize Money!

The most appreciated and anticipated reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has been suspended midway due to the pandemic of the contagious virus. There are eight contestants left in the show and has gone on for more than 70days. The show was taken over by the most beloved actor Kiccha Sudeep while its grand premiere was on 28th February 2021. The show was at its sneak peeks and the content was produced by the inmates.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Winner Name

Netizens Declare Prashanth Sambargi As Winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

As per the sources, it has been confirmed that the show is going off-air, the business head of colors Kannada channel “Parameshwar Gundkal” who took the decision to end the show. He took social media to confirm the decision and posted, “It has been 71 days since the show started. I was standing in front of the PCR and saw that the contest is walking around the house and I had gone through a wave of thoughts. The inmates are happy and they are unaware of the fact that going outside the house, people are facing a pandemic period due to the contagious virus.

The housemates are safe and we took the decision of calling them outside the house tomorrow by informing them all about the ongoing pandemic period. While we have arranged their journey to reach home safely.” There were only eight contestants left inside the house and they were Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, Prashanth, Divya Suresh, Chakravarthy, Nidhi, and others. Further Gundkal added, “Show depended on the teamwork of hundreds of member, goes hundred of days of works while the hard work and dedication of the team halted halfway.

It wasn’t easy to execute the decisions whereas as it necessary also and has been peacefully handled.” On the other hand, the show’s enthusiasts are urging the makers to announce the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 while the showrunners are keeping on giving a statement that if makers aren’t intended to give prize money hence they at least can announce the winner name. The audience and the fans of the inmates are showing concern for their favorite celebs this indicates the love audiences have for the inmates.

There is one name that is emerging as the winner of season 8, Prashanth Sambargi is the most deserving contestant as per the audience he is not only the strongest contestant but also the most highlighted and favorite contestant of high boss season 8 Kannada. Not only this he even got save from the eliminations twice and became the captain also. Well, his fans and friends declared him the most deserving participant as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.