Prassthanam (WTP) World Television Premiere On TV Channel Name Date & Time/ Schedule

Prassthanam Movie



Good day, all of the leisure lovers, so, Sunday is right here. However as nicely know that the present Sunday is kind of a distinct from different Sundays. As we’ve got to remain dwelling to keep away from the implications. So, we’ve got to comply with the rules of the present lockdown, but it surely ain’t imply that we are going to let ourselves hit with the boring vibes as all of the distinguished tv channels are promising to maintain the leisure of the viewers. Nicely, this time Sony Max is coming with Prassthanam World Tv Premiere on this Sunday. Get all the most recent updates of the film right here.

The WTP of Prassthanam can be aired on Sony Max at 1 PM on 25 April 2021, Sunday. Nicely, Prassthanam is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the identical title directed by Deva Katta. The embarked its field workplace journey on 2- September 2019 with blended critiques of the critics. Nonetheless, the film has obtained a good response from the viewers within the theatres. The film witnessed a sluggish opening on the field workplace together with a set of ₹80 lakhs as its first-day field workplace assortment. It fetched ₹1 crores and frequently face a bit climb on its third day with ₹1.25 crores. In its preliminary weekend, Prassthanam bagged ₹30.5 million on the home field workplace.

In response to the field workplace stories, Prassthanam took its field workplace assortment to ₹58.6 million as its worldwide field workplace assortment in opposition to a manufacturing price range of ₹40 million. The story of the film revolves round a rural dynamic rural politician Baldev Pratap Singh who’s ruling his space brilliantly and later he finds his identical high quality in his stepson. However due to this partiality produced a sense of jealousy in his personal son.

  • Film: Prassthanam World Tv Premiere
  • Channel: Sony Max
  • Daye & Date: 25 April 2021, Sunday
  • Timings: 1 PM IS

Prassthanam is taken into account because the personnel curiosity of the lead actor Sanjay Dutt. He obtained a lot impressed by the Tamil model of the film and present his consent to the director Deva Katta to remake this film in Hindi. The film additionally brings a number of the phenomenal actor of the Bollywood trade together with Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, and Jackie Shroff collectively on the massive display.

Helmed by Deva Katta Prassthanam produced by Sanjay Dutt below the manufacturing banner of Sanjay S Dutt Productions. The film additionally solid Ali Fazal, Chunky Pandey, and Satyajeet Dubey in important roles. The film can be narrated by Sanjay Dutt. Get the Tv Premiere of the film this Sunday on Sony Max at 1 PM. Keep tuned with Social Telecast for extra info on Prassthanam World Tv Premiere.

