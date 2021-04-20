Pratham Wiki, Biography, Age, Images, Movies

Pratham ( often known as Olle Hudga Pratham ) is an Indian movie actor, who’s predominantly seen within the Sandalwood trade. Pratham born and introduced up in Mysore. His mother and father Malle Gowda, a authorities worker and Lakshmi, a high-school trainer. He was the winner of the Kannada actuality present Large Boss Season 4 (2016 – 2017). He additionally entered into the Kannada model of cookery present “Cook dinner with Kirukku” He made his directional debut film titled “Devravne Budu Guru” starring Akul Balaji, Isha Ranganath, and extra.
Pratham Biography
|Title
|Pratham
|Actual Title
|Olle Huduga Pratham
|Nickname
|Pratham
|Occupation
|Actor, Director
|Date of Start
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: Malle Gowda
Mom: Lakshmi
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Girlfriend
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Hobbies
|But to be up to date
|Start Place
|Halagapura Karnataka, India
|Hometown
|Mysore, Karnataka, India
|Present Metropolis
|Mysore, Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Attention-grabbing Info
- He’s a philathrophist
- He donated 50 lakh prize cash to physically-challenged ladies for his or her marriage ceremony
- He additionally assist to a school scholar for additional research
Pratham Film Listing
As Actor
- Raju – Kannada medium (2018)
- Devrantha Manushya (2018)
- MLA (2018)
- Dharmasya (2019)
- Karnatakada Aliya (2021)
- By Nata Bhayankara (2021)
As Director
- Devravne Budu Guru
- Nata Bhayankara
