Pratham Wiki, Biography, Age, Images, Movies

Pratham

Pratham ( often known as Olle Hudga Pratham ) is an Indian movie actor, who’s predominantly seen within the Sandalwood trade. Pratham born and introduced up in Mysore. His mother and father Malle Gowda, a authorities worker and Lakshmi, a high-school trainer. He was the winner of the Kannada actuality present Large Boss Season 4 (2016 – 2017). He additionally entered into the Kannada model of cookery present “Cook dinner with Kirukku” He made his directional debut film titled “Devravne Budu Guru” starring Akul Balaji, Isha Ranganath, and extra.

Pratham Official Social Profiles

instagram.com/olle_hudga_prathama

twitter.com/OPratham

fb.com/iamOlleHudgaPratham/

Pratham Biography

Title Pratham
Actual Title Olle Huduga Pratham
Nickname Pratham
Occupation Actor, Director
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: Malle Gowda
Mom: Lakshmi
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriend But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Hobbies But to be up to date
Start Place Halagapura Karnataka, India
Hometown Mysore, Karnataka, India
Present Metropolis Mysore, Karnataka, India
Nationality Indian

Attention-grabbing Info

  • He’s a philathrophist
  • He donated 50 lakh prize cash to physically-challenged ladies for his or her marriage ceremony
  • He additionally assist to a school scholar for additional research

Pratham Film Listing

As Actor

  • Raju – Kannada medium (2018)
  • Devrantha Manushya (2018)
  • MLA (2018)
  • Dharmasya (2019)
  • Karnatakada Aliya (2021)
  • By Nata Bhayankara (2021)

As Director

  • Devravne Budu Guru
  • Nata Bhayankara

Pratham Movies

Try among the movies of Pratham

Pratham Pictures

Right here’s the most recent footage of Pratham

Pratham
Pratham
Pratham
Pratham

