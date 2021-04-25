LATEST

Prathanam (WTP) World Television Premiere On TV Channel Name Date and Time / Schedule – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

Hiya, all leisure lovers, subsequently, Sunday is right here. However we additionally know that the present Sunday is kind of completely different from different Sundays. As we’ve got to remain dwelling to keep away from the implications. Subsequently, we’ve got to observe the present lockdown tips, however this doesn’t imply that we’ll hit ourselves with boring vibes as all the main tv channels are promising to care for the leisure of the viewers. Properly, this time Sony Max is coming to Prathanam World Tv premiere this Sunday. Get all the newest updates of the movie right here.

The WTP of Prasasthanam might be broadcast on Sony Max on Sunday, 25 April 2021, at 1 pm on Sunday. By the way in which, Prasannam is a Hindi remake of a Telugu movie of the identical identify directed by Devta. Began its field workplace journey on 2 – September 2019 with combined opinions from critics. Nevertheless, the movie obtained good response from the viewers in theaters. The movie made a gradual begin on the field workplace in addition to a set of s 80 lakh as its first day field workplace assortment. It earned fet 1 crores and confronted a slight climb with cr 1.25 crores for the third consecutive day. In its opening weekend, Prathnam earned ₹ 30.5 million on the home field workplace.

In line with field workplace reviews, Prathanam took his field workplace assortment to ₹ 58.6 million, whereas producing ₹ 40 million as in comparison with worldwide field workplace collections. The story of the movie revolves round Baldev Pratap Singh, a rural dynamic rural politician who’s ruling his space brilliantly and later finds the identical qualities in his step-son. However this created a sense of jealousy in his personal son.

  • Movie: Prathanam World Tv Premiere
  • Channel: Sony Max
  • Day and Date: 25 April 2021, Sunday
  • Time: 1 pm IS

Prathanam is taken into account to be the private curiosity of lead actor Sanjay Dutt. He was very impressed with the Tamil model of the movie and confirmed his consent to make director Dev Katta a remake of the movie in Hindi. The movie additionally brings in some phenomenal actors from the Bollywood trade together with Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff.

Produced by Deva Katta Pratishthanam produced by Sanjay Dutt beneath the manufacturing banner of Sanjay Dutt Manufacturing. The movie starred Ali Fazal, Chunky Pandey, and Satyajit Dubey in pivotal roles. The movie can also be narrated by Sanjay Dutt. Get the movie’s tv premiere this Sunday at 1pm on Sony Max. Keep tuned with Social Telecast for extra details about Prestathanam World Tv Premiere.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
54
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
52
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
48
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top