Pratigya 2 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Pratigya flirts with Adarsh

Pratigya 2 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Krishna is sadly standing in the garden and says my life was so beautiful, don’t know what happened. How could Pratigya change? She was my pride. Meera comes there and asks why he looks sad? She was just giving him food as a friend, she is doing all this to make you jealous, don’t take it seriously. Your and Pratigya’s love story is an example for all lovers like us. Everything will be fine between you both. Krishna says she knew I was hungry even then she was offering food to Adarsh, I can’t believe it. Meera says come and have food. Krishna says I don’t want to now. Meera says I won’t force you, I have put food in your room, she leaves from there.

Adarsh calls a doctor and says I have sent my friend’s report to you, just check and let me know. Komal comes there and grabs his collar, she says what is going on between you and Pratigya? You think I am a fool? You confessed your love to me and now running behind Pratigya. Adarsh says what love? Komal says you accepted my love letter. Adarsh says what love letter? Komal says you had put my rose on your shirt. Adarsh says I got the rose but I didn’t get your love letter. Komal says fine but now tell me if you love me or not? Adarsh says no, I want you to be happy in your life but I am not that guy for you, I don’t love you. Komal grabs his collar and says I love you and I will get you at any cost. She tears his shirt and throws him in the pool, she leaves from there.

Meera comes to Pratigya’s room. She says I didn’t call you here? Meera says you like to be alone these days, what has happened to you? Why are you trying to destroy everything? Pratigya says why do you worry? Meera says he is not even eating. Pratigya says so you go and offer him food. Meera says he won’t accept food from me, he is waiting for you and he is hurting, I will take care of him better than you, why are you doing this with him? How can you be so cruel to him? I don’t understand how can anyone love you? Pratigya says I don’t want to hear you lecture, go and take care of your Krishna, she pushes her out of the room and locks it. Meera says what has happened to her?

Sumitra comes to Krishna and asks him to eat food. Krishna says I am not hungry, I am sorry on Pratigya’s behalf. Sumitra says she has always misbehaved with us, she has always done this but we were silent because you were happy with her but not anymore. I don’t care if she lives or not anymore. Krishna looks away. Sumitra says I know you feel bad when someone says bad about her but she doesn’t think about you at all, you didn’t get a wife’s love but I will take care of you, I am your mother and I have asked Meera to take care of you. Everything will be fine. I know you are still thinking about her, you love her but she doesn’t care at all about you, I will talk to Pratigya for you. She can insult me but I will talk to her for you, I will handle everything. She starts leaving and smirks.

Scene 2

In the morning, Adarsh comes to the family and says my shirt’s button broke. Pratigya comes there and says I will sew it. She comes close to him and he smiles. Krishna is angry seeing them together. Komal is fuming in anger. Meera comes there and sees them together. Pratigya asks Adarsh to stand straight as this pin might hurt your heart. Krishna leaves from there. Komal throws away her cup and leaves. Pratigya and Adarsh look on.

Krishna is angry in his room recalling all the incidents. Komal comes there and asks if he will do anything? Show some manliness, Krishna says what should I do? Komal says don’t you get jealous that your wife is touching another man in front of everyone? She has made you a toy which she can use any way you want. Krishna says enough, don’t say a word against her. Komal says I didn’t know you would be so coward, where is the Krishna who would beat the guy if he looked at his wife. You promised to get me married to Adarsh but you can’t see that your wife is shamelessly flirting with him. Krishna throws away the pot and says enough. Komal says you can take out anger on me but your wife will not be with you anymore.

Pratigya cries in her room and says I am dying inside, I am killing Krishna and I am dying too. Adarsh says that’s why I am telling you to tell him the truth. Pratigya says no I am doing this for his future. Adarsh says I have sent the reports to the doctors in Singapore, we will know if there is any hope soon. Krishna comes there and sees them together. He sighs and tells Adarsh that babu has sent some items, can you go and pick them? Adarsh says but.. Krishna says just go and pick, he takes him from there. Pratigya thinks who will help me now?

PRECAP – Meera brings a saree to Krishna and says you can give it to Pratigya.

Sumitra brings the saree to Pratigya and says you have to do this last thing for Krishna’s future.

Pratigya comes to the party with Adarsh, Krishna is stunned. Pratigya tells Krishna that I have decided to be with Adarsh for life. Krishna gets angry and grabs her neck.

Update Credit to: Atiba