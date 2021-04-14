Pratigya 2 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Pratigya goes against Krishna – TMT Updates

Pratigya 2 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Krishna tells Pratigya that you’re not understanding something. He takes her from there and asks why she shouldn’t be listening to him? Pratigya says you requested me to decide on so I did. Krishna says Balwant’s case is above this household for you? Pratigya says I select each my household and my work, that is my home so I cannot depart it.

Sajjan says I don’t assume Pratigya will change her choice. Shakti says you’ve got spoiled her, my spouse can not open her mouth in entrance of me, I can use her however then throw her away. Sumitra tells Sajjan that he has to do one thing, she doesn’t respect Krishna. Komal asks her to relax. Sumitra says that won’t change something. Sajjan says I’ve to do one thing.

Krishna tells Pratigya that you need to depart your job, you probably did all the things you needed however I’m asking for this, why are you placing me down? Pratigya says you by no means stated something like this, you by no means requested me for any permission then why do I want your permission? Krishna says I’ve by no means performed something like that, I hearken to you each time however you don’t, I’m telling you to go away work. Pratigya says I cannot depart my work or this home. Krishna grabs her arm and says you gained’t hearken to me? Pratigya says what’s going to you do? Beat me? Pressure me? Krishna will get ashamed and leaves from there.

A blackmailer calls Krishna and says I now need 3 crores. Krishna says you requested for 1 crore earlier than. The blackmailer says I’ll make your son’s video viral should you don’t give me cash, he ends the decision. Krishna says who is that this? The blackmailer is Samar and Shakti. Samar says we are going to get 3 crores quickly, simply fear about hiding it. Shakti laughs and says you might be like me, you might be my actual son. It is going to be enjoyable. Pratigya and Krishna are small folks however we are going to rule this place.

Krishna involves Balwant and says the blackmailer desires 3 crores now, you haven’t any plan of what to do subsequent. Pratigya comes there. Krishna leaves from there. Sajjan asks what occurred? He asks her to sit down with him. Pratigya says I do know you might be miffed with me too, Do I’ve to decide on between work or household? Sajjan says you need to perceive that household is above all the things, you need to determine what you may sacrifice on your work.

Scene 2

Krishna asks Sajjan why didn’t he inform Pratigya to go away her work? A employee comes there and says I’ve a report from the forensic lab. Krishna tries to take it however Pratigya comes there and will get it. Krishna will get tensed and says I’ll put it in your workplace, Pratigya ignores him. Balwant comes there and says give this report back to me, I want it probably the most. Pratigya says I can’t give a authorized paper to you or to anybody. Balwant says simply open the report and inform me what’s written inside. Pratigya says I’m not your servant, I’ll comply with the legislation so be affected person. Balwant says you assume I cannot discover out? I’ll use my means should you don’t need me to comply with the correct path. Pratigya says you may select any path however I cannot offer you this letter. Balwant angrily leaves from there. Pratigya goes away. Sajjan tells Krishna that now we have to get the report from Pratigya, distract her one way or the other. Krishna calls Pratigya and says Sajjan desires tea. Pratigya says that letter is essential however I’ll make tea first. She goes to the kitchen.

Samar asks Shakti what’s the worth of this palace? Shakti says it’s 1 crore. Samar says what if this palace is purchased by us? We’ll get 3 crores from him then purchase this place and kick everybody out. Shakti says you might be my son. Samar says should you attempt to be my father then I’ll kick you out too, you’ll keep within the servant’s quarter. Shakti says wow.

Pratigya brings tea for Krishna. She asks if he wants the rest? Krishna says are you able to carry water to the toilet?

Sajjan and Komal come to Pratigya’s residence workplace, they search for the report. Sajjan finds it.

The episode ends.

PRECAP – Sajjan and Komal burn the forensic report.

Pratigya thinks I knew Balwant or his man would possibly come to take the report that’s why I had put a pretend report in my workplace, I nonetheless have the actual report with me. She takes the report from her hidden place and reads it.

