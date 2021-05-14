Pratigya 2 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Pratigya 2 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Pratigya tells Krishna that you should have understood everything but you had to create a scene in front of everyone. Shakti tells Sumitra that Krishna would drop her today, you are so smart. Krishna asks Pratigya what is she saying? We are married, we have kids together, what is all this? Pratigya says you act like a goon when you are angry, this is your reality, you never changed, you were ill-mannered, a goon and an animal and you are still that. Our relationship was forcefully made by you. Krishna says what are you saying? I know you are angry but don’t say all that, I know I am ill-mannered but a forced relationship? Pratigya says this is the reality of you, you were my biggest mistake, you forced me to marry you, if I had a chance then I would choose a guy like you? A goon? She holds Adarsh’s hand and says I would have chosen a normal guy like him, I am changing the mistake that you did. Krishna is shocked. Garv hugs him. Pratigya says our kids should know what you did with me, you forced me to marry you. Sumitra asks her to stop it. Pratigya says no, I have to talk today, remember Krishna you broke my engagement to force me to marry you? Our marriage was a jail for me. Krishna says fine, I forced you to marry me but what about after that? Didn’t you start loving me? How could spend 10 years with me without loving me? Pratigya says never, I never loved you, that relationship was forced on me, that’s the truth. I like Adarsh and there is no force in it, that’s called love. Krishna says it means.. all those years? They were a lie? You confessed your love to me all those times and they were a lie? Pratigya says I was scared of you but I want freedom now, people can start loving dogs too but now I know what love truly is, I have met Adarsh and he has made me realize what love is, love is about freedom and not chaining a person. I have become free of you now. Meera asks Krishna to leave from here, she wouldn’t understand you. Krishna says move back, don’t say a word between me and my wife. No one will say a word. Krishna asks Pratigya what about their kids? Answer them too. Pratigya says our kids are not proof of our love but they are the outcome of you forcing me. Krishna shouts enough and is about to slap her but Adarsh holds his hand. Pratigya says that’s the real Krishna Thakkur, you are a goon. You are an animal who can beat women to control them. Komal says enough, I will slap you if you say a word against my family. You were caught today so you are saying all this? I knew that you were never a Devi, you are so shameless, Krishna loves you so much and you did all this? Get lost. Krishna tells Pratigya that if everything was a lie between us, if I forced you all the time then why are you still wearing my mangalsutra? if you don’t love me then why don’t you take it off and throw it away? Pratigya recalls all her happy moments with Krishna and sighs. She says you are right, why should I wear this when there is nothing left? She takes it off and is about to throw it but Meera catches it. She asks Pratigya how dare you insult God’s blessing? everyone knows the value of this mangalsutra and you threw it away today? Women take it off when their husbands are dead. Pratigya says this relationship was a noose around my neck so it’s death for me. Meera says enough, do you know how lucky you are to get a husband like you? Pratigya says if you like it then why don’t you keep it? Sumitra says this woman acts educated but she has hurt my son so much. Pratigya says look at your upbringing, they are all uneducated because of you. Krishna gets angry and throws Pratigya to the ground. Krishna shouts you shameless woman don’t show your face to me ever again, you have seen my love till now but you will see my hatred now. I am an animal, right? So whenever you will meet me now, you will find a wild animal so stay away from me. Pratigya is dead to me from now on. He takes Garv from there. Pratigya is in tears. Komal spits in near her and leaves. They all leave. Pratigya breakdowns and cries. Adarsh is angry seeing all that.

PRECAP – Krishna takes all his clothes and says I will burn down Pratigya’s Krishna so only wild, ill-mannered and animal Krishna will remain. He burns his clothes.

