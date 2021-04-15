Pratigya 2 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Pratigya closer to the truth – TMT Updates

Pratigya 2 fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Prarigya asks Krishna to go to the bathe. Krishna says you’ll give me a shower, he makes her sit down and says I’m actually sorry. I didn’t like shouting at you and asking you to depart work, I used to be jealous of you giving consideration to work greater than me, I’m actually sorry. Pratigya appears to be like on.

Sajjan finds a forensic report in Pratigya’s workplace and takes it from there. Komal places the envelope again.

Krishna brings Pratigya to the washroom and says I want time to romance with you. Pratigya says I’ve quite a lot of work. Krishna pulls her again and begins the bathe. Pratigya screams. Krishna says let’s love one another. He pulls her nearer, they each smile at one another. Jab Tak performs, Krishna caresses her face and is about to kiss her however she strikes away. Krishna pulls her again and kisses her neck. He kisses her hand and romances her. Pratigya smiles and hugs him.

Komal and Sajjan burn the forensic report and smirk.

At evening time, Pratigya is sleeping. She wakes up and goes to take water.

Pratigya involves the kitchen and sees somebody shifting. She appears to be like round however the individual is gone, she thinks who was right here? Somebody might need entered the home. She involves her research and finds the envelope there however the paper is clean. Pratigya says Balwant’s man might need taken the report.

Balwant’s man tells him that I went to Sajjan’s home to take the report however a lady got here there so I hid and ran away.

Pratigya thinks that I knew Balwant would attempt to get the report that’s why I had hidden the true report some other place. I’ve to examine the report now, she opens it and says fingerprints of a child between 7-9 years previous? A child can’t kill somebody and there’s no regulation to punish a baby of such age however how will I inform this to Balwant? This child’s life is in peril too. What to do now?

Scene 2

Krishna tells Sajjan that I gave the cash to the blackmailer. I didn’t have a selection, I simply put the cash there and left from there.

Shakti asks Samar if he has put the cash away safely? Samar says I’ve put it in your cabinet, don’t fear.

All relations sit to have breakfast. Krishna asks the place is Pratigya? Sumitra says you must learn about your spouse. Te servant says Pratigya went to the mandir.

Pratigya is strolling to the mandir, a automobile is about to hit her however Adarsh pulls her away and asks if she is ok? She thanks him. Adarsh says I’m becoming a member of you in Balwant’s case as a junior lawyer. Pratigya says I didn’t know you might be from my trade. Adarsh says I studied regulation and I’ll be part of this case and study from you. Pratigya says it was not a homicide however an accident. The fingerprints are of a child and a child can’t even drive a automobile. Adarsh says then who’s eradicating the proofs? Pratigya says somebody from his household is likely to be eradicating them to guard him, they won’t know that children beneath 10 years previous can’t be punished. She says I wish to conceal this from my household, I do know the regulation gained’t punish the kid however Balwant gained’t spare the child. We have now to search out who was the child as his household would hold making an attempt to take away proofs, this can put them in additional hassle. She involves the mandir and prays to the lord. Pratigya tells Adarsh that we’ll get all children of this space to get their fingerprints.

Samar and Shakti come to the room. Shakti asks him to carry out the bag. Samar brings the cash bag however they open it to search out the cash gone. Samar says did somebody steal the cash? Shakti shouts that you’re a idiot. Samar says I did all of the work. Kesar hides and sees all this. The flashback exhibits how Kesar had seen them hiding the cash and instructed it to Sajjan.

Kesar involves Sajjan, Sajjan says my very own son was making an attempt to extort cash from me, thanks for telling me that Shakti and Samar have been behind all this, I can’t spare them. Kesar says don’t say something to Shakti, he’ll make my life hell.

Adarsh and Pratigya come residence. Adarsh tells the youngsters that I wish to have a celebration with you all, it’s my birthday. Pratigya says you all will play hand portray. Komal needs a birthday to Adarsh. Pratigya thinks I’ll discover out who was concerned on this.

PRECAP – Krishna finds the true forensic report in Pratigya’s cabinet. Kriti reads the report which says the fingerprints have been of a child. Krishna sees the youngsters doing hand portray exercise. Krishna thinks she’s going to discover out which child was within the automobile.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba