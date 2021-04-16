Pratigya 2 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Krishna tries to protect Garv from Pratigya – TMT Updates

Pratigya 2 sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Krishna involves his room and appears for the secure keys. He finds it in Pratigya’s bag. He opens the secure and finds the forensic report inside. He’s shocked and says how is that this doable? It means Pratigya modified the report and Sajjan didn’t steal the actual report. He opens the report however can’t learn it. He involves Kriti and asks her to learn it. kriti says I’ve to scrub my fingers first. Krishna says simply learn it. Kriti says it’s written that the fingerprints are of some child between 7-10 years and there’s no legal report. Krishna is shocked and asks why she has paint on her fingers? Kriti says all youngsters are doing a hand portray exercise. Krishna sees Pratigya conserving everybody within the line. He says it is a strategy to discover out which child was within the automotive. Pratigya takes fingerprints of everybody however sees Garv lacking from there. Kriti comes there. Pratigya asks the place is Garv? I’ll go and search for him.

Komal asks Sajjan the place did Sumitra go? Sajjan says her sister was not effectively so she went to test on her. Pratigya comes there and asks the place is Garv? I can’t discover Krishna as effectively. All are silent. Pratigya says I’ll search for him.

Pratigya is wanting round for Garv, she involves her room and finds her forensic report gone. She says who took the report from right here? Pratigya involves Sajjan and asks the place is Krishna? Krishna comes there with a scared Garv. Pratigya asks the place is the forensic report? Why did you are taking it to you? I stored it there to maintain it secure from Balwant’s males. He did ship his man yesterday that’s why I had hidden the actual report and stored the pretend report in my workplace. Sajjan remembers how he had burned the pretend report. Pratigya says I used to be in search of Garv, she tells Garv that include me for hand portray. Krishna says he received’t go anyplace. Pratigya is confused and asks why? Krishna says as a result of I don’t need him to go, he says you don’t wish to go away your work so don’t query me. Pratigya says all did handing portray so why not Garv? Krishna says why this drama? Inform us the reality. Pratigya says sure, I did it for the fingerprints however I wish to know which child was within the automotive. I’m doing all this to guard the harmless baby, if Balwant will get to know in regards to the child then he received’t spare him. I do know that it was an accident as a small child can’t homicide anybody. There isn’t a legislation towards the child so he received’t get punished however possibly the child’s household doesn’t know, they’re committing a criminal offense by eradicating the proofs. Why can’t Garv give his fingerprints? Komal says he’s doing this to guard Garv, why don’t you allow him alone. Sajjan tells Pratigya that you’re hiding issues from us nowadays. Pratigya says I’m simply doing my work. That child’s household goes towards the legislation to guard the kid, I can save that baby. Krishna appears on. Sajjan says the identical approach Krishna is defending his child, Garv received’t give his fingerprints. Pratigya says why? Sajjan says I received’t let something occur to my grandkid even when his mom goes towards him. Pratigya says I simply want his fingerprints. She begins taking Garv away however Sajjan calls out to her. She turns to see Sajjan level a gun at her, she is shocked.

PRECAP – Shakti tells Pratigya that your son Garv is Balwant’s son’s killer. Pratigya is shocked and tells the household that you simply all knew however didn’t inform me. I’ll go to the police station and inform the reality there. Krishna appears on.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba