Pratigya 2 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Pratigya 2 sixteenth April 2021 Krishna involves his room and appears for the protected keys. He finds it in Pratigya’s bag. He opens the protected and finds the forensic report inside. He’s shocked and says how is that this attainable? It means Pratigya modified the report and Sajjan didn’t steal the actual report. He opens the report however can’t learn it. He involves Kriti and asks her to learn it. kriti says I’ve to wash my arms first. Krishna says simply learn it. Kriti says it’s written that the fingerprints are of some child between 7-10 years and there’s no prison report. Krishna is surprised and asks why she has paint on her arms? Kriti says all youngsters are doing a hand portray exercise. Krishna sees Pratigya preserving everybody within the line. He says it is a method to discover out which child was within the automobile. Pratigya takes fingerprints of everybody however sees Garv lacking from there. Kriti comes there. Pratigya asks the place is Garv? I’ll go and search for him.

Komal asks Sajjan the place did Sumitra go? Sajjan says her sister was not effectively so she went to verify on her. Pratigya comes there and asks the place is Garv? I can’t discover Krishna as effectively. All are silent. Pratigya says I’ll search for him.

Pratigya is wanting round for Garv, she involves her room and finds her forensic report gone. She says who took the report from right here? Pratigya involves Sajjan and asks the place is Krishna? Krishna comes there with a scared Garv. Pratigya asks the place is the forensic report? Why did you are taking it to you? I stored it there to maintain it protected from Balwant’s males. He did ship his man yesterday that’s why I had hidden the actual report and stored the faux report in my workplace. Sajjan remembers how he had burned the faux report. Pratigya says I used to be searching for Garv, she tells Garv that include me for hand portray. Krishna says he gained’t go wherever. Pratigya is confused and asks why? Krishna says as a result of I don’t need him to go, he says you don’t wish to go away your work so don’t query me. Pratigya says all did handing portray so why not Garv?

Krishna says why this drama? Inform us the reality. Pratigya says sure, I did it for the fingerprints however I wish to know which child was within the automobile. I’m doing all this to guard the harmless little one, if Balwant will get to know concerning the child then he gained’t spare him. I do know that it was an accident as a small child can’t homicide anybody. There is no such thing as a legislation in opposition to the child so he gained’t get punished however possibly the child’s household doesn’t know, they’re committing a criminal offense by eradicating the proofs. Why can’t Garv give his fingerprints? Komal says he’s doing this to guard Garv, why don’t you permit him alone. Sajjan tells Pratigya that you’re hiding issues from us lately. Pratigya says I’m simply doing my work. That child’s household goes in opposition to the legislation to guard the kid, I can save that little one. Krishna seems to be on. Sajjan says the identical approach Krishna is defending his child, Garv gained’t give his fingerprints. Pratigya says why? Sajjan says I gained’t let something occur to my grandkid even when his mom goes in opposition to him. Pratigya says I simply want his fingerprints. She begins taking Garv away however Sajjan calls out to her. She turns to see Sajjan level a gun at her, she is surprised.

PRECAP –

Shakti tells Pratigya that your son Garv is Balwant's son's killer. Pratigya is shocked and tells the household that you just all knew however didn't inform me. I'll go to the police station and inform the reality there. Krishna seems to be on.