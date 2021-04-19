Pratigya 2 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Pratigya confronts the family – TMT Updates

Pratigya 2 nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Pratigya asks Sajjan why he’s pointing a gun at her? Krishna appears to be like on. Shakti enters there and says why are you shocked Pratigya? Did anybody inform you? He tells Pratigya that your son is the killer of Balwant’s son. Pratigya is shocked to listen to that. She remembers all of the incidents, how Krishna saved defending him, how he saved mendacity to her. She involves Krishna and says you knew about this? Why did you conceal it from me? Inform me it’s a lie? Reply me. Krishna appears to be like at Sajjan. Pratigya says everybody knew earlier than me, my son had an accident however nobody advised me? I’m his mom. She hugs Garv and says Kriti? Kriti appears to be like away. Pratigya falls down and cries. She remembers how Krishna saved fooling her, she says you probably did all that due to this? Krishna says sure, I simply wished to guard him. Komal says in case you are his mom then we fear for him too, we wished to guard Garv from you too, all of us are afraid of your regulation, you don’t care about your loved ones with regards to regulation. You noticed how Krishna tried to guard Garv as a result of he knew you wouldn’t stand with us. Krishna says let me discuss. Komal says the whole lot is within the open now, there may be nothing proper or incorrect however simply Garv’s safety. Pratigya holds Krishna and says why didn’t you inform me? am I not his mom? Sajjan says in case you are his mom then why didn’t Garv come to you? Why did he go to Krishna and never you? Normally, youngsters share the whole lot with their moms however have a look at him, he’s afraid of you. He advised the whole lot to Krishna and Krishna did the whole lot proper to guard him. Sajjan tells Pratigya that you must cease engaged on this case, I’ll deal with the whole lot in my method. This isn’t a suggestion however a warning for you. Pratigya says you may have all the time been my supporter and now you might be warning me? You all have made me an outsider in only a second? I gained’t let anybody comply with the incorrect path. Garv is a child so he can’t homicide anybody, you individuals have made him a assassin, he’s harmless. I can show in court docket that he’s harmless. Kesar says now we have accomplished the whole lot to guard Garv, no one wished to harm you. Pratigya says you individuals went in opposition to the regulation by wiping the proofs. Sajjan says the regulation retains altering, it’s not concerning the regulation however Balwant, if he finds out then he gained’t stay silent, I can’t put my grandson at risk. Pratigya says you suppose you may conceal this for lengthy? Balwant will discover out anyway. Krishna says how? We gained’t let him discover out, simply go away the case. Pratigya says I can’t give this upbringing to my child. Sajjan says to offer him an upbringing however allow us to work on this. Komal tells Pratigya to only comply with Sajjan’s path. Pratigya says that is my household and my youngsters, I’ll determine the best way to increase them, I’ll comply with the proper path. I’ll do the whole lot proper for my child. She tells Garv that we are going to go to the police and inform them the whole lot, I gained’t let something occur to you. She begins leaving however Sajjan factors a gun at her and says don’t be cussed, you may’t take my grandson from right here. Pratigya glares at him and begins leaving however Komal locks the door and stands in entrance of her. Komal says don’t even attempt to exit. Pratigya appears to be like at Krishna.

PRECAP – The police involves arrest Krishna. Krishna leaves Pratigya’s hand and goes. Komal slaps Pratigya and says you didn’t have disgrace, you despatched your individual husband to jail? now the whole lot will probably be completed.

Krishna is put in jail and he’s tied. Balwant comes there.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba