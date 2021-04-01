Pratigya 2 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Krishna and Pratigya get against – Telly Updates

Pratigya 2 1st April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Pratigya asking Sajjan why did he lift the gun. Krishna says he should have killed Balwant and saved Shakti, gun is made to protect family. She says law is made to protect people, what would happen if he shoots Balwant, dad has changed and now he shouldn’t do this again. He asks shall we see Shakti getting beaten up. Sajjan says Pratigya is right. Shakti says you had promised Balwant. He argues. She asks Shakti to say about the kerchief. Krishna says he said he didn’t do, that’s all. Shakti thinks why is Krishna supporting me against his wife. Krishna and Pratigya argue. Sajjan says Pratigya will get justice and win the case.
Balwant’s wife scolds Bhola’s wife. Balwant and Bhola come home. Balwant’s wife makes the bottle fall down. She says I heard Shakti is the murderer, you have trusted Pratigya so soon. He steps on the bottle. She says she made fun of your belief, will you wait for her to get Shakti arrested, or get justice for your son. He says I don’t need your advice. He pushes her away. He says Balwant’s son has died, I lost my respect also, you talk a lot in front of me, I will kill you first, don’t lecture me again. He leaves her. Balwant says I know what to do, if Pratigya is doing this to save her family, then I will burn her.
Kriti sees the gun with Sajjan. She gets upset and goes. Sajjan says sorry, I couldn’t control. Pratigya says I will go and see her. She asks Kriti to open the call. She gets a call from Samar’s school. She says I will come to school tomorrow.
She goes to ask Samar. She asks what did you do, a complaint came again. Sajjan asks Samar to tell him if he did wrong, accept the marriage. Pratigya says mistake doesn’t hide. Shakti says he is my son, I will handle him. Kesar says Pratigya has handled his school work, she is thinking for Samar’s good. Shakti goes to beat Kesar. Sajjan says stop, stay in limits. He says Samar is getting spoilt. Shakti asks what’s the problem. Sajjan says your dad is teaching you wrong, if you did anything wrong, then you will get punished. Samar says everyone has become my enemies. Sajjan says if I know its your mistake, then you will get bad punishment. Pratigya says I will go to school and find out what he did. Sajjan says everything is getting spoiled. Shakti says go and manage Kriti. Pratigya says nothing happens in life as we want. She asks Sajjan to support her.
Sajjan tries to cheer up Kriti. Kesar serves food to Pratigya. Shakti gets angry and leaves the food. Balwant asks where is Krishna. Krishna goes to Radhe’s house and leaves the money back at the door. He sadly leaves. Shakti is angry on Pratigya. Kesar says I will ask Pratigya to not punish Samar much. He scolds her. Krishna knocks the door and goes. Radhe’s wife gets the bag. She curses the man who killed Radhe. Shakti says the entire family has complaints with me, what did you do, tell me. He raises hand. Samar says think before beating me, else I won’t save you from the blames.
Precap:
Krishna comes home drunk. Pratigya holds him. Sajjan says there is something. Balwant says someone from their family is involved in Jagan’s death. Samar tells the same to Shakti.
Update Credit to: Amena