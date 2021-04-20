Pratigya 2 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Pratigya 2 twentieth April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Pratigya 2 twentieth April 2021 Pratigya tells Krishna that issues will improve if we do that foolishness, we nonetheless have time to guard Garv. Komal says we don’t care what you do however you must hearken to us this time. I may give my life for Garv, no one can separate me from Garv. Pratigya says I’m doing the suitable factor. She tells Krishna that you’ve gone in opposition to the legislation so you’ll be punished however nothing will occur to Garv, you have got trusted me at all times so make Sajjan perceive. Sajjan says Balwant doesn’t observe any proper path, don’t even give it some thought Pratigya.

Krishna says no we did a mistake, Pratigya is aware of the legislation so we must always have advised her every little thing earlier than. Komal says what? Do you get fooled by her once more? Krishna says sufficient, I’ve determined. He holds Pratigya’s hand and says I’m sorry, I used to be fallacious. I used to be so fearful that I didn’t know what to do, I don’t need Garv to dwell in worry, he tells Garv that your mom is with you now, don’t fear she is going to defend you. Pratigya smiles. Krishna says let’s go. Pratigya and Krishna take Garv from there. Komal tells Sajjan why he isn’t doing something? That is cruelty. Simply shoot her. Sajjan factors the gun at Pratigya however she doesn’t cease. Sajjan can’t shoot her.

Pratigya and Krishna meet the commissioner. He says you have got set an instance Pratigya, you got here ahead, to inform the reality. Adarsh is there too. The commissioner thanks her and says we could have some formalities however this won’t be thought-about as a homicide however an accident. Krishna smiles and due to him. They arrive out, Krishna hugs Pratigya and Garv. He thinks we must fear about Balwant now.

Pratigya is sitting in the home. The youngsters are enjoying there. Krishna comes there and hugs Pratigya. She says I’m fearful that the police would possibly come right here however I’ll deliver you out quickly. Krishna says I belief you, I do know that jails have good meals lately. Krishna says I really like you, I will likely be excited whenever you combat for me, don’t fear now.

Scene 2

The police arrive at Sajjan’s home and arrest Krishna. All are surprised. Komal says the place are you taking him? The policeman says he tempered with the proofs. Krishna wipes Pratigya’s tears and says don’t fear in any respect, you didn’t take the fallacious determination. I will likely be again quickly. He tells Komal that Pratigya didn’t do something fallacious, how will you go in opposition to her? Sajjan tries to return ahead however Krishna asks him to relax. Pratigya holds his hand however Krishna is taken away by the police. Pratigya hugs Garv and says every little thing is okay, Krishna will likely be again quickly. Komal slaps Pratigya and says what did you do? Do you have got disgrace? Did you ship your individual husband to jail? You don’t respect relationships? Take a look at me I’ve misplaced my husband, you don’t have a father or brother to earn for you. You could have develop into a stone, you don’t care about your husband. Your ego has develop into so large that you could’t see the rest.

Krishna is taken to a cell and he’s tied there. Krishna says why did they tie me? Balwant comes there and glares at him.

Within the morning, Sumitra comes dwelling and tells Pratigya is she at peace after sending her son to jail? Pratigya says don’t fear, I’ve filed for bail and he will likely be again quickly. Sajjan will get a name and the person says your son is severely injured. He’s within the ICU. Pratigya is surprised and says how? Sumitra says if something occurs to him then I received’t spare you.

All members of the family come to the hospital to see Krishna within the ICU. All pray for him. Krishna is dropping his life, even Shakti will get fearful for him. Pratigya is in shock. Krishna’s lifeline goes clean.

PRECAP –

The physician tells Sajjan that sorry we couldn't save your son. Pratigya cries and asks Krishna to get up. All members of the family cry for him.