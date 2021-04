Pratigya 2 twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Pratigya tells Krishna that issues will improve if we do that foolishness, we nonetheless have time to guard Garv. Komal says we don’t care what you do however it’s important to hearken to us this time. I may give my life for Garv, no person can separate me from Garv. Pratigya says I’m doing the precise factor,

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: Atiba