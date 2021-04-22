ENTERTAINMENT

Pratigya 2 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Pratigya 2 twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1
All arrive on the farm home. Adarsh says I’ll return. Komal says you’ll be able to keep right here tonight. Krishna says sure, we are going to organize a room, it’s important to keep right here.

Komal involves Sumitra and says you’ll throw Pratigya out of the home like this? All are hating her proper now so simply do one thing. Sumitra asks her to take soup for Krishna. Komal asks if she received frightened of Pratigya? She takes the soup.

Pratigya asks Krishna if he’s tremendous now? Krishna says I’m completely tremendous. Komal brings soup and juice for him. He’s about to drink the juice however Sumitra comes there and says you’ll be able to’t have chilly juice. She makes him eat soup. Sumitra says I introduced juice for Pratigya, I received indignant along with her so I’m sorry. She makes her drink juice and says you each relax right here and revel in. She leaves with Komal.

Komal asks Sumitra what’s her plan? Sumitra says I’ve spiked Pratigya’s juice.

Pratigya tells Krishna to relaxation, I’ll come again later. Krishna pulls her nearer and says I don’t have to relaxation, I want my spouse, he hugs her.

Komal asks Sumitra what was within the powder? Sumitra says poison. Komal is surprised.

Pratigya is hugging Krishna however she feels uneasy and runs to the washroom. She faints inside.

Komal asks Sumitra what’s she saying? Sumitra says Pratigya had turn out to be a poison for us so I poisoned her. Komal asks if she has gone loopy? You’ll go to jail like this. Sumitra laughs. Komal says we are able to all go to jail like this. Sumitra says like Pratigya was ruling our home slowly, I used to be poisoning her slowly too. She received’t die out of the blue, she is going to die slowly and no one will know.

Krishna knocks on the washroom door and asks Pratigya if she is ok? Pratigya wakes up and tells Krishna to attend. She washes her face and comes out. Krishna asks if she is ok? We will go to the hospital. Pratigya says I’m completely tremendous, simply relaxation. She leaves from there.

Shakti and Samar come to Sumitra and Komal. He asks what are they discussing? Komal says Sumitra is planning to throw Pratigya out of Krishna’s life. Sumitra says I’ll remarry Krishna to a easy lady, she is going to simply comply with Krishna round and never boss him round. Shakti laughs and says you could have gone loopy, if I inform all this Sajjan then he’ll beat you. Sumitra says you married a second girl, Sajjan married once more in outdated age too so why can’t Krishna? Samar says I’ll marry two girls additionally. Shakti

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: Atiba

