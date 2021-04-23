Pratigya 2 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Krishna meets Meera – TMT Updates

Pratigya 2 twenty third April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Sumitra tells Shakti that I need a lady who can snigger and make everybody snigger in the home. Shakti says you possibly can dream however there are not any ladies like that anymore.

The brand new lady tells Pratigya that I needed to steal these mangoes however you stopped me from working. The gardener says you retain stealing mangoes. The lady says I simply took some so you possibly can go away me alone. The gardener asks her to present the mangoes again. Pratigya says stealing is dangerous. The lady says I didn’t steal them, I simply took them. Pratigya says stealing is mistaken so give them again. The lady tells the gardener that God will always remember her. She laughs and runs from there. Pratigya says she is naughty, what’s her identify? Gardener says her identify is Meera.

Komal involves Adarsh and asks what he’s doing within the backyard? Adarsh says speaking to birds. She says you perceive their language? Adarsh says I can hear all harmless beings. You must give them consideration. Komal says it is best to give time to people too. Adarsh asks if she goes out? Komal says you didn’t like me being dressed up? Shakti comes there and asks Komal to go inside, why are you sporting lipstick? You’re a widow so don’t neglect that. Komal says that is my life so you allow from right here. Shakti is about to slap her however Adarsh stops him and says why are you speaking to her like that? She simply bought dressed up so what? Shakti says to steer clear of our household. Adarsh says I’m sorry however this si mistaken. Shakti says I’m asking her to comply with the rituals, our household has honor, my widowed sister can’t gown up like this. He asks Komal to go away from there. She goes. Shakti tells Adarsh to steer clear of Komal, don’t get any concepts in any other case, it is going to be dangerous for you and your loved ones. He leaves from there. Adarsh seems to be on.

All are consuming meals. Sumitra silently places poison in Pratigya’s meals. Samar tells Shakti that I’ll get married twice. Krishna says this man is happening the mistaken path. Krishna asks Adarsh if he’ll get married? Adarsh says I didn’t get anybody like Pratigya. Krishna says she is a singular piece. Sumitra says I’ve introduced meals for everybody. She offers it to Pratigya who eats it. Adarsh says meals is nice right here. Samar says somebody needed to get in poor health for us to come back right here. Sumitra says you might be like your ineffective father. Komal says they each maintain blabbering. Pratigya begins feeling dizzy. Krishna asks what occurred? He offers her water. Sumitra smirks.

Krishna and Pratigya are on a stroll at evening time. Krishna pulls her nearer and says when you find yourself with me, the evening seems to be romantic. Pratigya will get dizzy. Krishna asks what occurred? Pratigya says I have to go to the washroom. She leaves from there.

Some youngsters are sitting in entrance of a stone and a voice says that God has introduced mangoes for you all. Krishna is confused and says God is speaking to them? How?

Pratigya involves her room and drinks water. She takes a medication.

Krishna comes behind the tree and sees Meera speaking like God. The children thank God/Meera and go away from there. Krishna smiles and thinks she is a God for these youngsters.

Pratigya vomits within the washroom and sees blood popping out.

Krishna tries to come back close to Meera however she strikes with him they usually each fall down.

PRECAP – Krishna needs marriage anniversary to Pratigya and offers her a rose. Meera says Krishna is an avatar of affection, he’s my hero. Meera does Pratigya and Krishna’s aarti. Krishna says I’ve introduced a present for Pratigya. Pratigya faints within the occasion, all are shocked.

