Pratigya 2 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Pratigya 2 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update

Pratigya 2 twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode

Scene 1

Scene 1

Krishna pushes Meera away and says why are you obtrusive at me? Meera begins screaming. All members of the family come there. Komal asks what occurred? Meera says he’s Krishna Thakkur? I used to listen to his love story in my childhood, you might be Pratigya’s Krishna? Shakti says she is a fairly woman however she is looking you previous. Meera says I used to be 16 years previous once I heard his story with Pratigya, I’ve grow to be his fan since then. I pray to God to get a person such as you. All chuckle at her antics. Krishna says she simply got here right here out of nowhere. Meera says he has made Majnu look nothing in entrance of him. Samar thinks I ought to get this woman. Shakti argues with Adarsh over the woman. Sumitra asks the place did this woman come from? Krishna says I don’t know Maa. Meera asks Sumitra to bless her so she will be able to get a man like Krishna. Pratigya comes there and says she stole mangoes from the backyard. Meera says I’m not a stealer. Krishna says she is a pleasant woman, she gave mangoes to orphan youngsters, they have been so pleased. Meera says so she is Pratigya? I can’t consider you’re keen on her. Krishna hugs Pratigya and says she is my spouse. Meera says I’m a caretaker of this farm-house, I’ll serve you all. Come inside. She takes everybody from there. Sumitra tells Komal that she is such a pleasant woman, I needed to get a daughter-in-law like her. Komal thinks all males have been drooling over her together with Adarsh.

Meera offers water to Krishna and says when you want something then let me know. Sumitra tells Komal that she is such a pure woman. She is taking good care of everybody.

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: Atiba

