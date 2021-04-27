ENTERTAINMENT

Pratigya 2 27th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pratigya 2 27th April 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Pratigya 2 twenty seventh April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Pratigya 2 twenty seventh April 2021 Pratigya opens the photograph body that Krishna gifted. She feels dizzy, Krishna asks what occurred? Why don’t you inform us? Adarsh says she doesn’t look high quality. Sumitra says nothing occurred to her. All of a sudden Pratigya faints. All rush to her. Sumitra and Komal smirk.

Krishna places Pratigya on the mattress. Komal says what occurred to her? Adarsh says she may need meals poisoning. Krishna asks him to name the physician. Pratigya wakes up, he asks if she is ok? Pratigya nods and says I’m sorry for making you all fear, let’s go and lower the cake now. Krishna says are you mad? You fainted, I’m calling the physician. Pratigya says I didn’t eat something, it’s regular. Krishna says you aren’t feeling nicely. Adarsh says you must get checked by the physician. Komal says if she is feeling high quality then let her be. Krishna says she fainted. Pratigya says I’m completely high quality now, I’ll get checked, in a while, please take heed to me Krishna. Sumitra says simply take heed to her. Krishna says you do what you wish to.

Meera is crying and accumulating the cake. Samar says I’ll provide help to. Meera says I did a lot for Krishna and the whole lot went to waste. Shakti says I’m harm by seeing you want this, you’ll be able to handle me and I’ll by no means harm you. Simply belief my coronary heart as soon as. Samar says I will help you. Meera grabs his ear and says are you able to even wash your underwear? She scolds Shakti and says keep away from me.

Sumitra says to Pratigya that Krishna was so completely happy however you had to do that drama of getting unwell. I do know you don’t care about my son however I don’t care about anybody else however my son, I can’t see him tensed anymore. We introduced him right here so he might relaxation however you had to do that drama. I’ll name the physician and simply speak to him solely.

Scene 2
Krishna says she doesn’t consider herself. Meera brings meals and asks him to eat, don’t fear. You might be right here to handle your self. Krishna says simply give me peace, I’ll eat in a while. Krishna is hiccuping. Meera begins screaming and says he’s touching me inappropriately. Krishna will get tensed and says what are you saying? Meera laughs and says your hiccups are gone. Krishna is stunned and says sure. You probably did all this so my hiccups are gone? She nods.

Pratigya 2 twenty eighth April 2021 twenty seventh April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap :

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
65
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
62
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
57
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
56
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top