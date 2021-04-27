Pratigya 2 27th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Pratigya 2 twenty seventh April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Pratigya 2 twenty seventh April 2021 Pratigya opens the photograph body that Krishna gifted. She feels dizzy, Krishna asks what occurred? Why don’t you inform us? Adarsh says she doesn’t look high quality. Sumitra says nothing occurred to her. All of a sudden Pratigya faints. All rush to her. Sumitra and Komal smirk.

Krishna places Pratigya on the mattress. Komal says what occurred to her? Adarsh says she may need meals poisoning. Krishna asks him to name the physician. Pratigya wakes up, he asks if she is ok? Pratigya nods and says I’m sorry for making you all fear, let’s go and lower the cake now. Krishna says are you mad? You fainted, I’m calling the physician. Pratigya says I didn’t eat something, it’s regular. Krishna says you aren’t feeling nicely. Adarsh says you must get checked by the physician. Komal says if she is feeling high quality then let her be. Krishna says she fainted. Pratigya says I’m completely high quality now, I’ll get checked, in a while, please take heed to me Krishna. Sumitra says simply take heed to her. Krishna says you do what you wish to.

Meera is crying and accumulating the cake. Samar says I’ll provide help to. Meera says I did a lot for Krishna and the whole lot went to waste. Shakti says I’m harm by seeing you want this, you’ll be able to handle me and I’ll by no means harm you. Simply belief my coronary heart as soon as. Samar says I will help you. Meera grabs his ear and says are you able to even wash your underwear? She scolds Shakti and says keep away from me.

Sumitra says to Pratigya that Krishna was so completely happy however you had to do that drama of getting unwell. I do know you don’t care about my son however I don’t care about anybody else however my son, I can’t see him tensed anymore. We introduced him right here so he might relaxation however you had to do that drama. I’ll name the physician and simply speak to him solely.

Scene 2

Krishna says she doesn’t consider herself. Meera brings meals and asks him to eat, don’t fear. You might be right here to handle your self. Krishna says simply give me peace, I’ll eat in a while. Krishna is hiccuping. Meera begins screaming and says he’s touching me inappropriately. Krishna will get tensed and says what are you saying? Meera laughs and says your hiccups are gone. Krishna is stunned and says sure. You probably did all this so my hiccups are gone? She nods.

Pratigya 2 twenty eighth April 2021 twenty seventh April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap :