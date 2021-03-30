Pratigya 2 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update: Krishna learns of Radhe’s death – Telly Updates

Pratigya 2 30th March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Balwant saying I will kill you first. Radhe gets worried. Balwant’s man Bhola gets mad seeing the fire and bites Radhe. Radhe dies. He falls into the pool. Krishna says where is Radhe, his phone is also off. Sajjan comes and asks what are you saying, how did you think of Radhe after many years. Krishna says I didn’t say anything. Sajjan asks are you going back on the wrong path, stay away from Radhe. Krishna says I just met him on the way, we are not goons now, we have children in the family, what’s the need to go back there, live life. Krishna says yes, I will not meet him, happy now. He goes. Sajjan says there is some matter. Krishna thinks I didn’t get any news of Radhe’s surrender.
He walks into his room. He sees the decorated candles. Pratigya comes. She says kids slept with Komal and Amma, so I thought to prepare a surprise for you. She holds him. She says you don’t care, fine, its ten years of marriage, you are enough of the love, you were mad to marry me, you got children now, you don’t care for our marriage anniversary, you are also like other men, I was wrong. He says you got upset, I was joking, I love you a lot. She says now my mood is spoiled. He pulls her close. He says you don’t get upset, don’t make your heart a bulb to switch it on and off, you got a new nightie, don’t get a loss for the nightie and this night. She asks really. He says yes, nightie is igniting the fire in the night, I will not leave you. She says I understood later, come, sit, give me two mins, I will come back. She changes clothes and comes. She says you wear the nightie now. He says how will I get sleep now. They laugh.
Garv dreams of Balwant catching him. He wakes up and says I didn’t do anything. Komal asks what happened, did you see any bad dream, it happens, don’t worry, don’t be afraid, sleep now. She keeps a knife under the pillow. She thinks what’s the reason that he is so worried, I have to ask Krishna, else Garv will fall ill. She goes to Krishna. She sees him on a call. She asks is everything fine with Garv, he was murmuring he didn’t say anything. Krishna says don’t worry, person can see anything in dream, its not true. Komal says he is wetting the bed, he is vomiting, when he is going under the pain, his dream and reality becomes one, tell me. He says I don’t know. Pratigya checks the evidences. She sees the kerchief and thinks its Shakti’s kerchief. She clicks a pic and leaves.
Komal is in the market. Adarsh comes there. He offers lift. She says no, I will go. He goes after her. She asks why are you walking with me, I will go home myself. He says I know, but I can’t let you go alone. She says that was holi day, people get out of control, you don’t worry, it won’t happen today, I will handle it. He says you don’t like me walking with you, are you scared of me. She says no. He asks why did you hold puja plate so tightly, you will be scared. She says I went to temple to pray for Garv. He says he is close to your brother. She says yes, he is my life, I started living happy since he came in my life. He says me too, I also feel the same by coming in Prayagraj. She says thanks for saving me from colours. She goes. He says I have come to fill colours in your life. Shakti tells Sajjan about Radhe’s death. He shows the breaking news. He calls Krishna to show him the news. Krishna gets shocked. Sajjan says you said you recently met him, see his dead body was found at the river sake. Krishna cries. Komal looks at him. Sajjan says I told you, wrong thing results into wrong. Shakti says he was loyal to you. Kesar says he paid a price for his loyalty. Krishna stumbles and leaves. He thinks this can’t happen, how did he die when he went to surrender.
Precap:
Komal says we will go to Sajjan and tell the truth. Krishna cries and hugs her. Krishna says its Pratigya’s case, she will not sit quiet without catching the culprit, Sajjan won’t come in her way. She says just dad can save our Garv. Balwant catches Shakti at gun point. Sajjan points the gun at Balwant. He says I have changed my path, not my way. Pratigya comes there to see.
