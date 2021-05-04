Pratigya 2 4th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Krishna screams at Meera

Pratigya 2 4th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Krishna is sitting in his room. Pratigya comes to him and says so much anger? Why did you leave? Krishna says I don’t know what she thinks of herself, she is so irritating, I was talking to my family then why she had to interrupt, I am not a fool, she is acting so chummy with me, tell her to behave herself. Pratigya says she is an innocent girl, she is an orphan so she liked spending time with a family, she just wanted to make you happy. Krishna says you are taking her side? She is trying to impress me and you are not even jealous? she is flirting with me, if I was in your place then I would have killed her. Pratigya sadly looks on.

Meera says I have made Krishna angry, he is my God. She comes to their room. Pratigya makes Krishna sit down and gives him medicine, they don’t see Meera standing outside. Krishna asks Pratigya why are you not jealous? Pratigya says Meera is a nice girl and she wants to take care of you because you are so nice. Krishna says I don’t want a love of others, I don’t want a fan like her. Pratigya says Meera respects our love, she takes inspiration from us so don’t be angry, she hugs him. Meera hides and thinks that they are so nice, I will talk to Krishna later. She starts leaving but Shakti stops him and says where are you going? Meera says some people are so nice, Pratigya and Krishna’s love is so pure, Pratigya doesn’t have any problem with me when she knows that I like Krishna, she has a big heart. Shakti says Krishna is not different from us, you can choose me. Meera says I pray to Krishna, he is my God. She leaves from there.

Pratigya is playing with her kids in her room. Meera brings milk for them. She looks at Pratigya’s saree and says it’s so pretty. Pratigya says you liked it? Meera says yes but I don’t have money to buy it. Pratigya says take it, I will like it if you take it. Meera thanks her. Pratigya asks her to try, Meera takes it and goes to change. The kids drag Pratigya out of the room to play.

Komal and Adarsh are gardening. Komal says so you have an idea of gardening too? Adarsh says yes, I used to go to fields with my uncle. Komal sees mud on his face and wipes it with her dupatta. Sumitra comes there and sees it.

Meera comes out of Pratigya’s washroom wearing her saree but the lights go off. Krishna comes into the room and says babu? I found you here today so I am not leaving you. He hugs her from behind but feels weird and moves away. The lights come back and he sees Meera. He shouts how dare you to come here? You have crossed all limits. He drags her from there and says how dare you to wear Pratigya’s saree? He calls the family and says why did she wear Pratigya’s saree? She had been trying to flirt with me and when I didn’t give her attention, she stooped this low. Meera cries and says it’s not like that. Shakti asks him to not scold her. Krishna says she’s a cheap and shameless woman, I tried to ignore her but she is trying to take Pratigya’s place. Do you know what I do in this situation? You wanted to give yourself, you are characterless. Pratigya asks him to stop it. Krishna says you are pure so you don’t know this kind of girl, can’t you see what she was trying to do? Pratigya shouts at him to stop it, how can you blame her without listening to her? I asked her to wear my saree, you kept scolding her. Meera cries and leaves from there. Pratigya tells Krishna that you should never disrespect a woman, go and say sorry to her. Krishna says she came to my room, I am not going to say sorry, he leaves..

Meera is crying. Pratigya comes to her. Meera says I crossed the line by wearing your saree. Pratigya says I wanted you to wear my saree, I will talk to Krishna. Meera says no, Krishna thought wrong about me, I forgot that he can never see anyone else in front of you, I never thought to hurt him. Pratigya says Krishna has a pure heart, he will forget all this. Meera says you are lucky to get a husband like Krishna as there are many people like Shakti in this world. I always prayed to get a husband like Krishna but I am an orphan. Pratigya says don’t ever forget your dreams, one day you will get a guy like him, I promise you that you will get a dream husband. It’s my duty to bring happiness and love to your life now. She leaves from there.

Pratigya is sadly standing in the corridor. Sumitra comes there. Pratigya says I can try anything but Krishna will never accept any other girl, he can’t bear any other woman around him. Sumitra gives her medicine and says I know this is very difficult but I know only you can do this, you changed the whole family which was impossible. Only you can save my son’s life, just have strength. Pratigya nods and says yes, I have lost to this illness but I will protect my family, I will bring Krishna closer to Meera. Sumitra says what are you thinking? Pratigya says I haven’t thought but I don’t have much time, Krishna has to accept Meera till I am alive.

PRECAP – Krishna comes to his room and finds Pratigya’s medicines there, he asks what is all this? Pratigya starts packing her bags and says I can’t stay with you anymore, I feel suffocated. She leaves the farmhouse while Krishna tries to stop her.

Update Credit to: Atiba