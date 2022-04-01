Pravin Tambe Chokes Up After Watching Biopic With KKR Squad. Watch

Leg-spinner Pravin Tambe was left emotional and lost for words after he watched the biopic on his life along with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad. The movie, ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’, was officially released on Friday. KKR shared a video where Tambe was seen watching the movie along with the KKR players and staff. Tambe then got up to speak a few words, but choked up as he started. “I just want to say,” he said, before tearing up. The team then broke into applause to encourage the veteran spinner.

“Just never give up on your dreams,” he said, after gathering his composure.

“Dreams do come true. Really, dreams do come true,” he said, still emotional.