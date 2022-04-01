Prayer times, irreversible phases of fasting days

Calendar Times Prayer. The month of Ramadan is marked by daily highlights: prayer and breaking the fast. And the schedules change every day: a calendar is therefore a big help for Ramadan 2022.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 1er avril 2022 à 11h57] The month of Ramadan is like no other for practicing Muslims, who respect Islam’s injunctions on fasting and abstinence. Believers who observe the prohibitions must pray several times each day, in addition to fasting. Therefore a calendar of prayer times is essential to take note of these important moments. And the time of “Iftar”, the time when believers can break the daily fast, is…