Pre-Easter as Cyclone Philly nears for North Island

The North Island can expect a pre-Easter battering from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Philly.

But despite strong wind warnings and heavy rain watches, the worst is set for the long weekend.

The MetService is predicting as an exclusively North Island event there are strong wind and rain watches or warnings from Northland to Wellington.

Cyclone Philly is moving from the northwest to New Zealand and is expected to make landfall on Tuesday.

It has been moving slowly south of New Caledonia for the past few days. although it is…