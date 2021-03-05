ENTERTAINMENT

Pre-Look Poster: Does Size Matter? – TheMiracleTech

March 05, 2021

Here is an interesting pre-look poster of an upcoming film. The makers have neither traced the face of the lead actor nor have they revealed the title. All the posters have a young man with a tape on his face and the phrase “Size Matter?” By this, it is clear that the film is going to be bold.

It is the first film produced by UV Concept, a division of UV Creations, in association with Mango Media. The first look poster will be 7 days from now on March 7 and we need to wait till then to know more about this film.

Awaiting more information.

