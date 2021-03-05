Pre Look Poster of Santosh Santosh and UV Concepts TMT: Does Size Matter

ENTERTAINMENT

Pre Look Poster of Santosh Santosh and UV Concepts Film: Does Size Matter
Production house Uv creations Has established a new wing UV Concept to encourage young and aspiring actors, filmmakers and technicians. UV Concept, together with the Mango Mass Media banner, is now coming up with an upcoming film. Today the makers released a pre look poster of the upcoming film but neither did they reveal who is playing the lead role, nor do they disclose the title. A youth is seen coming on the pre look poster but his face is covered with tape and ‘What Size Matter’ is written on the poster.

By sharing this poster, the makers confirmed that the ‘mini’ look will be out on 7 March. The intriguing poster makes the audience speculate about its concept. Marlpaka Gandhi has written the screenplay, and the upcoming drama will be played by debutant Karthik Rapolu, while Praveen Lakaraju will present the tune.

Young Hero Santosh Santosh and Bollywood Actress Kavya thapar The film has been roped in to play the lead roles. More details about this upcoming film by Santosh Shobhan and Kavya Thapar will be out in a few days.

Santosh Shobhan has acted in popular films like Paper Boy and Thanu Nenu. His previous film to hit theaters was Paper Boy which was released in 2018.

