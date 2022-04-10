Pre-match and possible compositions for this Cagliari

See you in Sardinia a few hours later for the match on Day 32 of Serie A between Cagliari and Juventus. Bianconeri should be wary of an opponent who is weak on paper but who continues to fight to ensure his stay in Serie A next season.

Trap match par excellence for Massimiliano Allegri and his men who challenge the current 17th in the Italian Championship from 8:45 tonight and will be eager to impose themselves in this championship. A breakthrough would be a huge result for a team that had finished four consecutive defeats in the league. At home, Cagliari is in poor shape and has not been successful since January 11, 2022, with a 1–0 win over Bologna. Walter Mazari’s guys are not going to be favorites and will have to apply themselves to this area…