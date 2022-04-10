Pre-Tropical Cyclone Philly on its way to New Zealand, MetService issues severe weather outlook for entire North Island

Forecasters say an ex-tropical cyclone is on a path in the Pacific that will likely blast it over the North Island, bring severe thunderstorms to nearly all of the islands, and cause heavy rains in its already flood-prone areas.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said the likelihood of pre-Tropical Cyclone Philly hitting Aotearoa was increasing from Tuesday to Thursday.

Strong thunderstorms, heavy rain, big waves and coastal inundation were on the cards for Te Ica-a-Maui.

Philly is tracking southeast from New Caledonia, and the latest MetService tracking path shows Northland, Auckland, the Bay of Plenty and the East Coast, devastated by floods two weeks ago, are directly in its sights.