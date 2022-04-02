Predicted Aston Villa XI vs Wolves – Digne and Ings start, no Ramsey – Ashley Preiss

Consistent defeats by West Ham and Arsenal have knocked Aston Villa down a peg after a spectacular run of three wins on spin. Next up are West Midlands rival Wolves in Molineux – a game Villa probably need to win if they are to catch and overtake Bruno Lej’s men in the Premier League table.

Villa are 10 points away from Wolves but potentially have a game to narrow the gap to seven. However, the alarming nature of Villa’s 1–0 loss to Arsenal has cast serious doubts on Villa that they will actually be able to finish the campaign knowing Molineux’s visit to Spurs and then title-chasing Liverpool. Is.

Against Arsenal, Steven Gerrard changed his system to bring back Amy Béndia for Danny Ings, while Ezri Konsa was preferred for Callum Chambers. Ashley Young too…